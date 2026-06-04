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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 18:27
5,144 Euro
+2,47 % +0,124
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0685,14418:33
5,0665,14418:27
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 18:12 Uhr
130 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.944p. The highest price paid per share was 444.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,290,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,154,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

910

437.200

08:00:31

532

435.100

08:06:10

466

435.100

08:06:10

923

434.000

08:08:36

839

432.100

08:14:38

915

432.100

08:14:38

870

433.700

08:16:58

870

433.800

08:16:58

994

433.400

08:17:51

1019

434.600

08:18:42

896

435.800

08:20:52

328

436.100

08:26:00

21

436.100

08:26:00

293

436.200

08:27:00

655

436.200

08:27:00

1018

435.100

08:32:03

892

435.100

08:35:14

815

435.900

08:41:57

1006

435.800

08:41:58

1006

435.400

08:42:10

900

436.600

08:47:45

960

436.200

08:48:20

882

436.000

08:55:55

949

435.700

08:57:42

983

436.300

09:03:21

841

434.800

09:04:57

836

434.300

09:06:15

816

435.500

09:11:35

926

434.800

09:13:04

640

434.900

09:18:35

241

434.900

09:18:35

985

433.400

09:23:26

850

433.800

09:26:27

40

433.800

09:26:27

824

433.500

09:29:27

945

434.400

09:31:20

120

433.900

09:36:34

847

433.900

09:39:08

41

433.400

09:41:59

425

433.400

09:41:59

512

433.400

09:41:59

885

433.300

09:45:30

148

433.700

09:49:00

98

433.900

09:50:01

98

433.900

09:50:01

917

434.300

09:54:20

355

434.200

10:02:22

571

434.200

10:02:22

1078

434.400

10:02:22

2

435.200

10:09:53

1300

434.800

10:10:47

942

434.600

10:10:57

947

435.900

10:16:44

668

435.500

10:18:01

159

435.500

10:18:01

159

435.500

10:18:01

29

435.500

10:18:01

985

439.100

10:28:22

958

440.000

10:29:25

621

440.800

10:32:00

233

440.800

10:32:00

900

439.900

10:34:44

849

441.700

10:47:31

904

441.600

10:47:32

323

441.600

10:47:32

823

441.000

10:54:10

142

440.900

10:56:56

681

440.900

10:56:56

985

439.300

11:00:32

934

438.200

11:06:47

137

438.400

11:11:01

219

438.400

11:11:04

648

438.400

11:11:09

938

438.000

11:15:21

735

437.200

11:22:00

468

437.400

11:27:00

396

437.400

11:27:00

70

437.400

11:27:00

914

437.100

11:31:16

994

438.400

11:36:00

959

438.100

11:39:01

502

437.300

11:46:12

382

437.300

11:46:12

1016

437.400

11:51:29

180

437.300

11:56:00

180

437.300

11:56:00

106

437.300

11:56:00

44

437.300

11:57:00

44

437.300

11:57:00

45

437.300

11:57:00

1004

437.700

12:00:00

931

438.500

12:02:51

986

438.700

12:09:14

841

438.800

12:11:04

69

438.800

12:16:01

307

438.800

12:16:01

308

438.800

12:16:01

308

438.800

12:16:01

894

439.000

12:25:29

181

438.800

12:31:00

181

438.800

12:31:00

182

438.800

12:31:00

850

438.800

12:32:02

425

438.800

12:32:02

131

438.400

12:40:41

4

438.400

12:40:41

3

438.500

12:44:22

1008

440.000

12:51:16

1318

440.000

12:51:16

413

440.000

12:53:37

462

440.000

12:53:37

233

440.500

13:00:00

233

440.500

13:00:00

231

440.500

13:00:00

816

440.700

13:00:16

9

440.500

13:03:01

257

440.500

13:03:01

847

440.000

13:06:55

313

440.300

13:11:01

508

440.300

13:11:01

147

440.400

13:13:01

41

440.400

13:13:01

62

440.600

13:14:30

63

440.600

13:14:30

63

440.600

13:14:30

692

440.600

13:15:10

1008

441.500

13:19:22

103

442.300

13:23:00

779

442.300

13:23:00

441

442.100

13:30:00

544

442.100

13:30:00

904

442.900

13:32:47

44

442.900

13:34:01

440

442.900

13:34:01

335

442.900

13:34:01

17

442.500

13:36:01

485

442.800

13:39:00

383

442.800

13:39:33

152

442.600

13:40:02

2

442.700

13:40:41

837

442.600

13:43:08

1612

442.800

13:47:20

2

442.700

13:49:06

913

443.200

13:51:15

827

443.300

13:51:15

858

443.400

13:51:15

826

443.000

13:54:25

847

442.900

13:54:49

982

443.100

14:02:43

253

442.900

14:03:03

79

443.100

14:03:09

826

443.500

14:05:42

916

443.100

14:06:02

13

443.000

14:10:56

1000

443.000

14:10:56

752

441.700

14:16:12

225

441.700

14:16:12

875

442.000

14:19:20

962

441.400

14:23:14

356

441.200

14:26:09

382

441.300

14:27:16

431

441.300

14:27:19

912

443.200

14:30:30

921

444.200

14:31:29

817

444.000

14:32:04

919

443.400

14:33:02

938

442.200

14:34:33

826

441.900

14:36:02

909

441.700

14:37:11

816

441.800

14:40:09

898

441.800

14:41:25

914

442.000

14:43:55

923

441.300

14:45:25

867

441.000

14:47:15

915

441.300

14:49:01

1010

441.000

14:51:26

830

441.200

14:54:44

962

440.900

14:54:59

23

441.500

14:58:01

33

442.100

14:59:30

979

442.100

14:59:30

1011

442.400

15:00:06

892

442.900

15:02:52

577

443.000

15:02:52

527

443.000

15:02:52

1015

442.900

15:06:15

504

442.800

15:06:40

443

442.800

15:06:40

158

442.900

15:07:46

361

442.900

15:07:46

404

442.900

15:07:46

995

441.900

15:10:05

10

441.900

15:10:05

668

441.900

15:12:27

283

441.900

15:12:27

958

441.800

15:15:27

85

441.900

15:16:10

118

441.900

15:16:10

97

441.900

15:16:22

887

441.800

15:16:33

501

440.700

15:18:00

420

440.700

15:18:00

425

441.300

15:21:22

264

441.300

15:21:22

314

441.300

15:21:22

197

441.300

15:23:00

562

441.300

15:23:00

211

441.300

15:23:00

761

441.500

15:24:10

401

441.100

15:24:50

509

441.100

15:24:50

166

441.500

15:24:50

874

440.400

15:27:38

973

440.300

15:28:15

938

439.900

15:30:00

897

438.800

15:30:55

174

438.500

15:32:05

284

438.500

15:32:13

524

438.500

15:32:36

872

438.700

15:35:00

839

438.500

15:35:10

137

438.400

15:37:40

1056

438.200

15:37:48

167

437.900

15:39:15

969

438.200

15:40:00

77

437.900

15:41:23

1258

437.700

15:41:24

833

437.500

15:42:40

181

438.300

15:46:03

797

438.300

15:46:03

86

438.200

15:46:33

512

438.200

15:46:33

243

438.200

15:46:33

1007

438.500

15:48:11

932

438.300

15:51:13

1017

438.200

15:51:14

1313

438.100

15:53:07

933

438.000

15:53:11

211

439.000

15:55:38

4

439.000

15:55:38

319

439.100

15:55:43

110

439.100

15:55:43

421

438.900

15:56:43

1032

438.700

15:57:42

258

438.600

15:59:36

17

438.600

15:59:36

687

438.600

15:59:36

903

438.500

15:59:42

868

438.000

16:00:25

969

438.300

16:03:04

978

438.200

16:03:11

121

437.600

16:04:43

938

437.500

16:04:50

818

437.100

16:06:09

907

438.100

16:08:00

839

438.000

16:09:20

8

438.000

16:09:20

87

438.000

16:09:20

819

438.000

16:09:50

919

438.700

16:10:57

62

438.900

16:12:31

809

438.900

16:12:31

633

438.700

16:12:54

© 2026 PR Newswire
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