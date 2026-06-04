Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
4 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 154,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.944p. The highest price paid per share was 444.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.100p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0206% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 560,290,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 748,154,959. Rightmove holds 10,608,782 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
910
437.200
08:00:31
532
435.100
08:06:10
466
435.100
08:06:10
923
434.000
08:08:36
839
432.100
08:14:38
915
432.100
08:14:38
870
433.700
08:16:58
870
433.800
08:16:58
994
433.400
08:17:51
1019
434.600
08:18:42
|
896
435.800
08:20:52
328
436.100
08:26:00
21
436.100
08:26:00
293
436.200
08:27:00
655
436.200
08:27:00
1018
435.100
08:32:03
892
435.100
08:35:14
815
435.900
08:41:57
1006
435.800
08:41:58
1006
435.400
08:42:10
900
436.600
08:47:45
960
436.200
08:48:20
882
436.000
08:55:55
949
435.700
08:57:42
983
436.300
09:03:21
841
434.800
09:04:57
836
|
434.300
09:06:15
816
435.500
09:11:35
926
434.800
09:13:04
640
434.900
09:18:35
241
434.900
09:18:35
985
433.400
09:23:26
850
433.800
09:26:27
40
433.800
09:26:27
824
433.500
09:29:27
945
434.400
09:31:20
120
433.900
09:36:34
847
433.900
09:39:08
41
433.400
09:41:59
425
433.400
09:41:59
512
433.400
09:41:59
885
433.300
09:45:30
148
433.700
09:49:00
98
433.900
09:50:01
98
433.900
09:50:01
917
434.300
09:54:20
355
434.200
10:02:22
571
434.200
10:02:22
1078
434.400
10:02:22
2
435.200
10:09:53
1300
434.800
10:10:47
942
434.600
10:10:57
947
435.900
10:16:44
668
435.500
10:18:01
159
435.500
10:18:01
159
435.500
10:18:01
29
435.500
10:18:01
985
439.100
10:28:22
958
440.000
10:29:25
621
440.800
10:32:00
233
440.800
10:32:00
900
439.900
10:34:44
849
441.700
10:47:31
904
441.600
10:47:32
323
441.600
10:47:32
823
441.000
10:54:10
142
440.900
10:56:56
681
440.900
10:56:56
985
439.300
11:00:32
934
438.200
11:06:47
137
438.400
11:11:01
219
438.400
11:11:04
648
438.400
11:11:09
938
438.000
11:15:21
735
437.200
11:22:00
468
437.400
11:27:00
396
437.400
11:27:00
70
437.400
11:27:00
914
437.100
11:31:16
994
438.400
11:36:00
959
438.100
11:39:01
502
437.300
11:46:12
382
437.300
11:46:12
1016
437.400
11:51:29
180
437.300
11:56:00
180
437.300
11:56:00
106
437.300
11:56:00
44
437.300
11:57:00
44
437.300
11:57:00
45
437.300
11:57:00
1004
437.700
12:00:00
931
438.500
12:02:51
986
438.700
12:09:14
841
438.800
12:11:04
69
438.800
12:16:01
307
438.800
12:16:01
308
438.800
12:16:01
308
438.800
12:16:01
894
439.000
12:25:29
181
438.800
12:31:00
181
438.800
12:31:00
182
438.800
12:31:00
850
438.800
12:32:02
425
438.800
12:32:02
131
438.400
12:40:41
4
438.400
12:40:41
3
438.500
12:44:22
1008
440.000
12:51:16
1318
440.000
12:51:16
413
440.000
12:53:37
462
440.000
12:53:37
233
440.500
13:00:00
233
440.500
13:00:00
231
440.500
13:00:00
816
440.700
13:00:16
9
440.500
13:03:01
257
440.500
13:03:01
847
440.000
13:06:55
313
440.300
13:11:01
508
440.300
13:11:01
147
440.400
13:13:01
41
440.400
13:13:01
62
440.600
13:14:30
63
440.600
13:14:30
63
440.600
13:14:30
692
440.600
13:15:10
1008
441.500
13:19:22
103
442.300
13:23:00
779
442.300
13:23:00
441
442.100
13:30:00
544
442.100
13:30:00
904
442.900
13:32:47
44
442.900
13:34:01
440
442.900
13:34:01
335
442.900
13:34:01
17
442.500
13:36:01
485
442.800
13:39:00
383
442.800
13:39:33
152
442.600
13:40:02
2
442.700
13:40:41
837
442.600
13:43:08
1612
442.800
13:47:20
2
442.700
13:49:06
913
443.200
13:51:15
827
443.300
13:51:15
858
443.400
13:51:15
826
443.000
13:54:25
847
442.900
13:54:49
982
443.100
14:02:43
253
442.900
14:03:03
79
443.100
14:03:09
826
443.500
14:05:42
916
443.100
14:06:02
13
443.000
14:10:56
1000
443.000
14:10:56
752
441.700
14:16:12
225
441.700
14:16:12
875
442.000
14:19:20
962
441.400
14:23:14
356
441.200
14:26:09
382
441.300
14:27:16
431
441.300
14:27:19
912
443.200
14:30:30
921
444.200
14:31:29
817
444.000
14:32:04
919
443.400
14:33:02
938
442.200
14:34:33
826
441.900
14:36:02
909
441.700
14:37:11
816
441.800
14:40:09
898
441.800
14:41:25
914
442.000
14:43:55
923
441.300
14:45:25
867
441.000
14:47:15
915
441.300
14:49:01
1010
441.000
14:51:26
830
441.200
14:54:44
962
440.900
14:54:59
23
441.500
14:58:01
33
442.100
14:59:30
979
442.100
14:59:30
1011
442.400
15:00:06
892
442.900
15:02:52
577
443.000
15:02:52
527
443.000
15:02:52
1015
442.900
15:06:15
504
442.800
15:06:40
443
442.800
15:06:40
158
442.900
15:07:46
361
442.900
15:07:46
404
442.900
15:07:46
995
441.900
15:10:05
10
441.900
15:10:05
668
441.900
15:12:27
283
441.900
15:12:27
958
441.800
15:15:27
85
441.900
15:16:10
118
441.900
15:16:10
97
441.900
15:16:22
887
441.800
15:16:33
501
440.700
15:18:00
420
440.700
15:18:00
425
441.300
15:21:22
264
441.300
15:21:22
314
441.300
15:21:22
197
441.300
15:23:00
562
441.300
15:23:00
211
441.300
15:23:00
761
441.500
15:24:10
401
441.100
15:24:50
509
441.100
15:24:50
166
441.500
15:24:50
874
440.400
15:27:38
973
440.300
15:28:15
938
439.900
15:30:00
897
438.800
15:30:55
174
438.500
15:32:05
284
438.500
15:32:13
524
438.500
15:32:36
872
438.700
15:35:00
839
438.500
15:35:10
137
438.400
15:37:40
1056
438.200
15:37:48
167
437.900
15:39:15
969
438.200
15:40:00
77
437.900
15:41:23
1258
437.700
15:41:24
833
437.500
15:42:40
181
438.300
15:46:03
797
438.300
15:46:03
86
438.200
15:46:33
512
438.200
15:46:33
243
438.200
15:46:33
1007
438.500
15:48:11
932
438.300
15:51:13
1017
438.200
15:51:14
1313
438.100
15:53:07
933
438.000
15:53:11
211
439.000
15:55:38
4
439.000
15:55:38
319
439.100
15:55:43
110
439.100
15:55:43
421
438.900
15:56:43
1032
438.700
15:57:42
258
438.600
15:59:36
17
438.600
15:59:36
687
438.600
15:59:36
903
438.500
15:59:42
868
438.000
16:00:25
969
438.300
16:03:04
978
438.200
16:03:11
121
437.600
16:04:43
938
437.500
16:04:50
818
437.100
16:06:09
907
438.100
16:08:00
839
438.000
16:09:20
8
438.000
16:09:20
87
438.000
16:09:20
819
438.000
16:09:50
919
438.700
16:10:57
62
438.900
16:12:31
809
438.900
16:12:31
633
438.700
16:12:54