Das Instrument 6IRA SE0012675361 IRLAB THERAP. AB A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2026The instrument 6IRA SE0012675361 IRLAB THERAP. AB A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2026Das Instrument 2XW1 CA23126M1023 CURALEAF HLDGS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2026The instrument 2XW1 CA23126M1023 CURALEAF HLDGS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2026Das Instrument QM3 AU000000NVA2 NOVA MINERALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2026The instrument QM3 AU000000NVA2 NOVA MINERALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2026Das Instrument AIL FR0000120073 AIR LIQUIDE INH. EO 5,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2026The instrument AIL FR0000120073 AIR LIQUIDE INH. EO 5,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2026Das Instrument F1YN CA5503711080 LUNDIN GOLD INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2026The instrument F1YN CA5503711080 LUNDIN GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.06.2026Das Instrument CLRS US18047P1012 CLARIANT ADR 1/SF 4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2026The instrument CLRS US18047P1012 CLARIANT ADR 1/SF 4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2026