Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding AB - Update on Financing Arrangements and Ongoing Stakeholder Discussions

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) ("Magle" or the "Company") provides an update regarding its financing arrangements and ongoing discussions with key stakeholders.

Danske Bank Facility Maturing on 30 June 2026

The Company currently has a SEK 32.5 million credit facility with Danske Bank A/S that forms part of the Company's working capital financing arrangements. The facility is scheduled to mature on 30 June 2026 and is currently drawn.

The Company has been informed by Danske Bank A/S that the facility will not be renewed upon maturity.

As a result, the Company is engaged in discussions regarding alternative financing arrangements ahead of the maturity date.

Status of Bondholder Bridge Financing

As previously announced on 27 May 2026, the Company entered into a bridge loan facility agreement (the "Bridge Loan Agreement") with certain bondholders representing approximately 73.8 percent of the adjusted nominal amount under the Company's outstanding SEK 350,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds (ISIN SE0025197403).

The Bridge Loan Agreement provides for financing of up to SEK 60 million, of which SEK 25 million has been drawn by the Company.

The remaining amount of up to SEK 35 million remains subject to certain conditions, including a broader agreement being reached between the Company, its major shareholders and relevant bondholders. As no such agreement has yet been reached, the Company cannot currently rely on access to the remaining undrawn amount as refinancing of the maturing Danske Bank facility.

Ongoing Discussions

The Company is engaged in active discussions with its major shareholders and representatives of the bondholders, with the objective of reaching a comprehensive financing solution prior to the maturity of the Danske Bank facility on 30 June 2026.

The Company and its stakeholders are treating these discussions with urgency and remain focused on achieving a solution that supports the Company's continued operations and long-term development.

The Company will provide further information as appropriate.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-07 19:08 CEST.