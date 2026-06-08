Reply[EXM, STAR: REY] is taking part in VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest innovation and technology event, held from June 17 to 20 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. At the event, Reply will showcase its latest innovations around AI for software engineering, AI-powered experiences, data and AI, and industrial AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608667672/en/

At VivaTech 2026 Reply will showcase its latest innovations around AI for software engineering, AI-powered experiences, data and AI, and industrial AI.

Industries are being reshaped by AI, autonomous agents, robotics and new digital experiences. From strategy to execution, Reply helps companies move beyond experimentation and innovative ideas into concrete business value. Visitors can meet Reply in Hall 7.1, booth 1G12, and explore how, through real use cases, scalable solutions and live demonstrations, the group makes innovation happen.

This year, Reply's presence is built around four immersive experiences - Software, Data, Experience and Industrial - unified by Artificial Intelligence as the connecting layer across every demonstration.

Software : AI-native engineering approaches that accelerate the journey from business requirements to production-ready software, supporting teams across planning, coding, testing and deployment. In this area, visitors can see how generative AI and coding agents work together across the full software lifecycle, accelerating requirements, development, testing and documentation in a single workflow Reply's Silicon Shoring model in action.

: AI-native engineering approaches that accelerate the journey from business requirements to production-ready software, supporting teams across planning, coding, testing and deployment. In this area, visitors can see how generative AI and coding agents work together across the full software lifecycle, accelerating requirements, development, testing and documentation in a single workflow Reply's model in action. Data : intelligent agents and platform engineering capabilities that transform complex enterprise data landscapes into documented, AI-ready data estates. Live demonstrations show how generative AI can turn large-scale retail signals into executive-ready reporting through structured data, machine learning and narrative generation, and how a proprietary graph-based architecture combined with AI agents can orchestrate complex enterprise processes.

: intelligent agents and platform engineering capabilities that transform complex enterprise data landscapes into documented, AI-ready data estates. Live demonstrations show how generative AI can turn large-scale retail signals into through structured data, machine learning and narrative generation, and how a proprietary combined with AI agents can orchestrate complex enterprise processes. Experience : AI-powered customer engagement solutions that enable more autonomous, personalized and seamless interactions across digital and physical touchpoints. Visitors will meet Rose , Reply's hyper-realistic digital human, and step into an immersive in-store retail journey where AI, real materials and dynamic displays bring together personalization, product configuration and try-on in a single experience. They will also see how marketing and sales teams can move from external signals to faster lead qualification and personalized outreach at scale.

: AI-powered customer engagement solutions that enable more autonomous, personalized and seamless interactions across digital and physical touchpoints. Visitors will meet , Reply's hyper-realistic digital human, and step into an where AI, real materials and dynamic displays bring together personalization, product configuration and try-on in a single experience. They will also see how marketing and sales teams can move from external signals to faster at scale. Industrial: agentic and cloud-native solutions that connect operational data, decision-making and physical action across factories, warehouses, energy grids and other industrial environments. Attendees can experience first-hand the potential and benefits of LEA Reply, the modular, cloud-native digital platform for agile, efficient and connected supply chains, through a live challenge that shows how computer vision verifies activities and tracks performance to optimise logistics tasks. The area also features agentic AI applied to real-time industrial monitoring and energy optimization at scale, and robotics in action from autonomous site inspection and digital-twin updates to teleoperated and language-driven material handling.

Alongside the four thematic areas, visitors will also be able to explore Neurons, Reply's enterprise AI platform designed to bring intelligent agents into business operations connecting models, knowledge, systems and channels in a secure, governed and interoperable environment.

Reply will also take the stage on June 18 at 11:00 AM in the Business Redefined arena with the session "Augmenting Marketing Intelligence with Data AI in Automotive". Together with Stellantis, Reply will share an inside perspective on how the automotive group is enhancing its marketing intelligence capabilities by integrating Data AI into its decision-making processes using advanced analytics and intelligent data usage to enable more precise customer insights, sharper targeting strategies and the design of products and experiences that better meet market expectations.

For more information on Reply's presence at the event, visit the dedicated webpage.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902535761