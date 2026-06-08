Qben Infra AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Qben Infra AB

The Annual General Meeting of Qben Infra AB, reg. no. 556619-3222 (the "Company"), was held today, June 8, 2026, at the company's office at Artillerigatan 42, in Stockholm. The meeting resolved, with the required majority, in accordance with the proposed resolutions. Below is a summary of the main resolutions that were passed.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet of the Company and the Group for the financial year 2025.

Discharge from liability

The Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director from liability for their management of the Company's affairs during the financial year 2025.

Profit and loss account

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the Company's result shall be carried forward and that no dividend shall be paid.

Board of Directors and auditors

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Thomas Fjell, Jacob Krefting and Kristian Lundkvist, and elect Markus Trygvason Laneskog as new Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Thomas Fjell was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Grant Thornton Sweden AB was re-elected as auditor with Lars Kjellgren as auditor in charge.

The Meeting further resolved on the remuneration of the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The Meeting also resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that no fees shall be paid for work in the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee and that auditors' fees shall be paid according to approved invoices.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on an increase of the Company's share capital through a new issue of shares, convertibles and/or warrants that entails the issue of or conversion into a number of shares corresponding to a maximum dilution of twenty (20) percent of the Company's registered share capital at the time the authorization is first used. Payment may be made in cash, in kind, by set-off or otherwise with conditions. The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that issues may be made to meet the Company's capital needs and secure the Company's continued operations and development, as well as to carry out acquisitions. In the event of a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue shall be made on market terms, however, with the possibility to provide a market-based issue discount. The authorization shall be valid until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors or the person appointed by the Board of Directors is authorized to make the minor adjustments required for the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

Contacts

Thomas J Fjell, Chairman of the Board, Qben Infra

E-mail: thfj@arntzen.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system