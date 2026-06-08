Peer To Peer Network Submits MOBICARD 1.8 To Apple App Store And Google Play Store Will Follow

MobiCard 1.8 Introduces Enhanced User Experience, News Feed Functionality, Enterprise Advertising, Paid Individual Accounts, Audio Messaging, and Expanded Analytics

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP), developer of the patented MobiCard digital business card platform, today announced that its newest version, MobiCard 1.8, has been submitted to the Apple App Store and will be submitted to Google Play Store for review.

The submission of MobiCard 1.8 represents a major milestone for Peer To Peer Network as the Company moves closer to launching a more advanced, revenue-focused version of its flagship digital networking platform.

"We are waiting to hear feedback from Apple before we submit to Android, only because Android usually approves apps immediately and we want them both to come out in the app stores at the same time, creating a coordinated rollout for users and enterprise customers," explained Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

MobiCard 1.8 includes a significantly upgraded look and feel, a more user-friendly interface, and a streamlined experience designed to make creating, sharing, and managing a digital business card easier than ever before. The updated app is designed to serve both individual professionals and enterprise-level organizations seeking modern digital networking, advertising, lead capture, and customer engagement tools.

One of the major new features of MobiCard 1.8 is a "News Feed"-style feature that allows users and Enterprise Accounts to publish updates, promotions, announcements, and other content within the MobiCard ecosystem. The Company believes this feature creates a powerful communication and advertising opportunity for businesses that want to engage users directly through the platform.

MobiCard 1.8 is also expected to introduce advertising capabilities for Enterprise Accounts. Enterprise users will be able to promote their company, services, products, events, offers, and digital business cards through the app's Feed feature. Management believes this enterprise advertising functionality creates a new potential revenue stream while increasing the value proposition for businesses and organizations adopting the platform.

In addition to enterprise features, MobiCard 1.8 is designed to support paid individual accounts, giving professionals access to enhanced digital networking tools, upgraded profile features, and additional functionality designed to help users better manage their digital identity and business relationships.

The new release also includes an audio message feature, allowing users to add an audio introduction of up to two minutes directly to their digital business card. This feature allows professionals to personalize their card, explain who they are, introduce their company, present a sales message, or provide a short pitch in their own voice.

MobiCard 1.8 further enhances the Company's data analytics capabilities, an area where Peer To Peer Network holds two granted U.S. utility patents and 19 material claims. The enhanced analytics section provides users with deeper insights into engagement activity, including who viewed their card, what actions were taken, and how users interact with key features.

One of the most important analytics upgrades relates to the audio message feature. Users will be able to see who listened to their audio message and how long they listened. Management believes this creates a valuable lead qualification tool. For example, a prospect who listens to an entire two-minute audio message may represent a significantly stronger lead than someone who exits after only a few seconds.

"Someone who listens to your full audio message is telling you something very different than someone who only listens for five seconds," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "That type of engagement data is valuable. It helps users understand who may truly be interested, who may deserve follow-up, and where their strongest opportunities may be."

The Company believes MobiCard 1.8 represents an important step toward revenue generation and commercial scalability. With paid individual accounts, Enterprise Account advertising, enhanced analytics, and improved user engagement tools, management believes this release creates a stronger foundation for customer acquisition, enterprise adoption, and recurring revenue opportunities.

"PTOP is extremely excited for this release because we believe this new version of MobiCard can help drive revenue for the Company and place us on a stronger path toward profitability," stated Mr. Sodaitis. "For years, we have been building, refining, testing, and protecting this technology. MobiCard 1.8 is designed to move us beyond development and into a more aggressive commercialization phase. We believe the combination of paid users, enterprise accounts, advertising, analytics, and lead capture tools gives us the opportunity to begin monetizing the platform in a meaningful way."

Mr. Sodaitis continued, "The digital business card is no longer just about replacing paper. It is about creating a dynamic digital footprint that allows users to share who they are, track engagement, qualify leads, advertise, communicate, and grow their business from one mobile platform. That is the future we have been building toward."

Peer To Peer Network expects to provide additional updates following app store approval and public release of MobiCard 1.8.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated app store approval, future revenue generation, profitability, enterprise adoption, product features, advertising capabilities, analytics functionality, and commercialization strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Peer To Peer Network undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-submits-mobicardtm-1.8-to-apple-app-store-an-1173891