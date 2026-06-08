EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND FILING OF A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST X

Lyon, 8 June 2026 - 7.15 pm

The Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group SA ("EFG" or the "Company" and with its subsidiary OL SASU, "OL"), meeting on June 8, 2026, reviewed the findings of an internal investigation report commissioned by OL's management in December 2025 from an external law firm, which was submitted to the Company in early June 2026.

This investigation analyzes a number of transactions carried out between May 2023 and June 2025 under OL's previous management. It concludes that there was a deliberate disorganization of the company's operations, coupled with systematic opacity in financial management. The report also singles out hundreds of millions of euros in financial flows seemingly executed without economic justification, moreover in times of acute cash-flow crises and delays in the payment of social security contributions.

On June 4, 2026, Eagle Football Group and OL SASU, on the recommendation of their attorneys, consequently filed a criminal complaint against persons unknown ("contre X") with the Public Prosecutor of Lyon, with respect to alleging acts that may constitute offenses of misuse of corporate assets, aggravated misuse of corporate assets, complicity thereof, as well as presentation and publication of misleading financial statements and dissemination of misleading information to the market, under Articles L. 242-6 of the Commercial Code, 121-7 of the Criminal Code, and L. 465-1 and L. 465-3-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code.

EFG is continuing its investigations and will, if necessary, pursue additional complaints that may be filed against the parties concerned. The Company will also continue to bring any findings that could be classified as financial misconduct to the attention of the Public Prosecutor of Lyon.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98658-efg-pr-08062026-en.pdf