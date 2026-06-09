CCH Integrator enhancements support compliance with the most significant corporate tax reform in a generation ahead of UK's 30 June GLoBE deadline

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced the launch of BEPS Pillar Two returns filing capabilities on its CCH Integrator platform, enabling multinational enterprises and advisory firms to submit their compliant Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Information Returns and domestic minimum top-up returns to HM Revenue Customs (HMRC) ahead of the first UK Pillar Two filing deadline on 30 June 2026. The new solution also supports GloBE Information Returns across more than 60 jurisdictions*.

Wolters Kluwer is also acknowledged on the HM Revenue Customs (HMRC) website as one of the few software providers who have gained production credentials from HMRC in relation to UK Pillar Two reporting, reinforcing its role in helping organisations prepare for live compliance.

"For multinational groups in the UK, BEPS Pillar Two is no longer a future planning exercise. It is a live filing obligation," said Natasha Chryssafi, Senior Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe. "With first returns due from the end of June, organisations need compliant, auditable filing processes in place now. Delays increase exposure not only to penalties, but also to scrutiny around governance, controls and tax risk management."

Filing under real scrutiny, not theoretical rules

BEPS Pillar Two represents one of the most significant changes to international corporate taxation in decades, introducing a global minimum effective tax rate of 15% in every jurisdiction where a multinational operates. With penalties for late filing in the UK, demonstrating governance, controls and reasonable measures has become a priority not only for tax teams, but for finance leaders and the CFO office. For organisations in scope, the focus has shifted from interpretation and modelling to accurate, timely filing to avoid reputational risk for non-compliance.

CCH Integrator's BEPS Pillar Two is a global, end-to-end Pillar Two solution, supporting multinationals and advisors to calculate, prepare and file both the OECD-prescribed GLoBE Information Return (GIR) and domestic minimum top-up tax returns (QDMTT, IIR, UTPR), with seamless electronic filing capabilities.

Built to keep pace with evolving regulation

Wolters Kluwer's BEPS Pillar Two solution supports the full tax compliance process, from calculations to filing, for organisations with both immediate and future reporting deadlines, including electronic lodgement aligned with UK reporting obligations. This provides a scalable platform designed to support multinational groups as Pillar Two adoption expands globally.

CCH Integrator replaces fragmented systems, manual calculations and complex local processes to reduce risk and improve efficiency. Part of CCH, Wolters Kluwer's global brand portfolio and a trusted standard for intelligence in tax and accounting, it helps organisations maintain compliance amid increased regulatory scrutiny.

*Disclaimer: generates OECD-standard GIR XML returns; jurisdiction-specific localization where required will be delivered via our product roadmap.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com