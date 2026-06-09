Rusta AB: Interim report Q4 25/26: Growth across all segments, improved profitability and increased dividend

Rusta increased sales across all segments and improved profitability during the fourth quarter of 2025/26, February to April, despite very strong comparables. Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,679 (2,553) during the quarter, an increase of 4.9 percent. Excluding currency effects, net sales increased by 5.8 percent. Profitability continued to improve during the quarter, driven by a favorable product mix and positive currency effects. Rusta concludes a strong financial year 2025/26 with growth, increased profitability and a continued high expansion pace. The Board of Directors proposes an increased dividend of SEK 1.80 per share for the financial year, up from SEK 1.45 per share in the previous year.

Summary of the fourth quarter 2025/2026:

Figures in brackets refer to the fourth quarter 2024/2025.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,679 (2,553), an increase of 4.9% (12.6%)

Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the quarter by 5.8% (14.5%)

LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 2.1% (8.6%)

Gross profit increased by 8.7% and amounted to MSEK 1,134 (1,044) and the gross margin was 42.3% (40.9%)

EBITA amounted to MSEK 0 (-15) and the EBITA-margin was 0.0% (-0.6%)

Net profit for the quarter amounted to MSEK -61 (-69)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 175 (272)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.4 (-0.5)

There were eight (six) new stores opened during the quarter

Summary of the financial year 2025/2026:

Figures in brackets refer to the financial year 2024/2025.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 12,597 (11,828), an increase of 6.5% (6.4%)

Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the period by 8.0% (7.3%)

LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 5.0% (3.2%)

Gross profit increased by 7.5% and amounted to MSEK 5,476 (5,095) and the gross margin was 43.5% (43.1%)

EBITA amounted to MSEK 953 (853) and the EBITA-margin was 7.6% (7.2%)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 549 (476)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 1,663 (1,123)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.6 (3.1)

There were 14 (13) new stores opened during the period

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.80 (1.45) per share

Cathrine Wigzell, CEO of Rusta, comments on the quarter and the full year:

"I am pleased to report a solid fourth quarter in my first interim report as CEO of Rusta. All segments increased sales despite very strong comparables, and both customer traffic and the average ticket grew. Profitability improved, driven by a favorable product mix and positive currency effects. We have a strong financial position and we maintain a high expansion pace with a total of eight store openings during the quarter. Our strategy remains unchanged, and we will continue to drive Rusta's expansion through new store openings while further developing our concept and assortment to reach even more customers."

Presentation of the report

Rusta presents the interim report for the fourth quarter 2025/2026 via audiocast and teleconference today, Tuesday June 9, at 9:00 am CEST. The report will be presented by CEO Cathrine Wigzell and CFO Sofie Malmunger. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to audiocast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://rusta.events.inderes.com/q4-report-25-26/register

Registration to participate via telephone: https://events.inderes.com/rusta/q4-report-25-26/dial-in

After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 240 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 5,000 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

This information is information that Rusta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-06-09 07:00 CEST.