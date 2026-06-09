Peer To Peer Network Announces Multiple Enterprise Agreements as Commercial Rollout of MobiCard 1.8 Begins

The agreements include BostonApartments.com, ApartmentsUSA.com, Roomateads.com, Apartmentads.com, Parkingspaces.com, Santana Construction Services, and Hopscotch Air. Together, these organizations span multiple industries and represent the first wave of enterprise customers that will deploy MobiCard 1.8 across their teams following app store approval.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP) today announced that multiple organizations have executed Enterprise Account agreements for its flagship MobiCard 1.8 platform, marking what management believes is a pivotal transition from years of development into large-scale commercialization..

Multiple organizations have signed agreements that will adopt MobiCard's new Enterprise Platform once the new app is approved by their respective app stores. The organizations include BostonApartments.com, Hopscotch Air. Inc., ApartmentsUSA.com, Santana Construction Services, Roomateads.com, Parkingspaces.com, and Apartmentads.com. Together, these organizations span multiple industries and represent the first wave of enterprise customers expected to deploy MobiCard across their teams following app store approval of MOBICARD 1.8. These initial enterprise customers represent three distinct sectors-real estate, construction, and aviation-and provide MobiCard with opportunities to demonstrate its enterprise capabilities across multiple industries.

For investors, today's announcement represents more than customer acquisition-it represents validation.

For years, PTOP has focused on developing, refining, testing, and protecting its patented digital business card technology. Now, before the official rollout of MobiCard 1.8, enterprise organizations have already committed to adopting the platform.

"We are no longer talking about what MobiCard can become," stated Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "We are talking about organizations that have already committed to implementing it. That is a completely different phase of the business."

Originally planned for MobiCard 2.0, portions of the Company's enterprise functionality have been accelerated into the upcoming MobiCard 1.8 release.

PTOP believes enterprise adoption is a critical component of its long-term growth strategy, as organizations can deploy the platform across multiple employees and user groups.

"Today's announcement is about a turning point for PTOP," elaborated Mr. Sodaitis, to begin monetizing our apps. It represents a switch from development to commercialization, and we are setting it off with a BIG bang!"

BostonApartments.com is one of -if not the first, real estate listing platforms on the web running more than 31 years. BostonAprtments.com will be integrating into their platform for all of their agents the MOBICARD system. Bostonapartments.com has adopted the MobiCard Enterprise Platform to support professional networking and lead management initiatives. The real estate industry remains one of the most relationship-driven sectors in the economy, making digital networking and lead capture increasingly important.

This agreement brings www.apartmentsusa.com, www.bostonapartments.com, www.roomateads.com, www.apartmentads.com, and www.parkingspaces.com all of which are owned and integrated together to run off of one platform by Eric Boyer.

Another Press release will further explain the intricacies of the significance of this deal.

"This is a monster account for MOBICARD, and should be extremely beneficial for growth," stated Chairman & CEO of PTOP Joshua Sodaitis. "This is a transformational account for MobiCard," said Mr. Sodaitis. "The significance goes far beyond a single customer. It demonstrates that established organizations see value in what we have built and are willing to deploy it within their businesses."

PTOP also announced that Santana Construction LLC has joined the MobiCard Enterprise Program. Through the initiative, eligible staff members will have access to the platform's digital networking and contact management capabilities. Peer To Peer Network believes New Home Construction Services will be a beneficial industry to corner.

Hopscotch Air Inc., an FAA certificated private aviation company focused on regional air mobility solutions, has also adopted the Enterprise Platform. The Company believes professional networking, customer engagement, and business development tools can play an important role in supporting their growth-oriented organization.

Peer To Peer Network views these enterprise deployments as an important step toward expanding the MobiCard ecosystem. Enterprise customers have the potential to introduce the platform to larger user communities, generate product feedback, validate use cases, and increase overall platform engagement.

Organizations interested in upgrading to an Enterprise Account can do so directly within the MobiCard 1.8 platform (once it has been approved and deployed by Apple & Google Play stores -- should be any day now). Users simply tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner of the application and select "Edit Card," where they can upgrade their account to an Enterprise Account at the top level for $750 per month.

The Enterprise features included in MobiCard 1.8 represent only the first phase of the Company's broader enterprise strategy. Among the 1.8 capabilities is the ability for Enterprise users to promote their company, products, services, events, and digital business cards through MobiCard's new "Feed" feature.

At the top Enterprise level, currently priced at $750 per month, organizations gain access to enhanced visibility and promotional opportunities throughout the platform. Management believes the Feed feature provides a powerful mechanism for businesses to increase engagement, build brand awareness, and communicate directly with the growing MobiCard user community. Additional enterprise functionality, administrative tools, analytics, and advertising capabilities are expected to be introduced in future releases.

PTOP plans to continue pursuing additional enterprise accounts while expanding MobiCard's user base and feature set. Management believes that combining consumer adoption with enterprise deployments creates a scalable framework for future growth.

"I think it will be hard t quantify the true valuation of the company until we see these companies roll out the MOBICARD1.8. We believe that the stock price does not reflect the true valuation of the company down here under $0.15 a share. But only time will tell," concluded Mr. Sodaitis.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated launch, approval, functionality, adoption, commercialization, revenue potential, profitability, scalability, growth prospects, enterprise customer deployments, future product enhancements, market opportunities, business strategy, and future operating performance of Peer To Peer Network, Inc. ("PTOP") and its products, including MobiCard.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "estimates," "potential," "could," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to obtain and maintain app store approvals; successfully launch and commercialize its products; convert enterprise agreements into active paying customers; attract and retain users; generate revenues; obtain financing; compete effectively within its industry; protect its intellectual property; maintain regulatory compliance; execute its business strategy; and general economic, market, technological, and industry conditions.

No assurance can be given that any anticipated product launch, customer deployment, revenue opportunity, growth initiative, enterprise adoption, or business objective will be achieved. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by applicable law, Peer To Peer Network, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-announces-multiple-enterprise-agree-1174354