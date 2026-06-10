Collaboration brings trusted Swiss legal expertise directly into AI-supported legal research, drafting and review

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the expansion of Libra by Wolters Kluwer, its AI-powered legal workspace, to include professional legal content from Stämpfli Publishers, one of Switzerland's most respected legal publishers.

As a result, Swiss legal professionals using Libra by Wolters Kluwer gain direct access to the legal literature that shapes their daily work fully integrated into a single AI-supported workflow. The content offering includes commentaries, practitioner guides, yearbooks and selected journals from Stämpfli Publishers including the renowned "Berner Kommentar", and the company's succinct commentaries and legal textbooks. In addition, primary sources of Swiss law at both federal and cantonal level are integrated into the workspace. The offering will be continuously expanded over time, with additional titles gradually integrated into the working environment.

Libra by Wolters Kluwer provides a fully integrated and secure working environment in which legal professionals can work with AI on their own documents, conduct in-depth legal research, and draft and analyze legal documents all within one collaborative platform. Research, drafting and review take place without system changes or media disruption.

"What differentiates Libra from generic AI solutions is its content foundation," says Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "By collaborating with Stämpfli Publishers, we are adding one of Switzerland's leading legal publishers to our content portfolio. This creates a depth of local legal expertise that is rare in the market. Swiss law becomes an integral part of the workflow not something that sits alongside it."

Dorothee Schneider, CEO of Stämpfli Publishers adds: "Legal content delivers its value where decisions are made not on the shelf, but within the working process. With Libra by Wolters Kluwer, our content reaches legal professionals directly at the point of research, drafting and review precisely when it is needed. We look forward to setting a new standard for digital legal work in Switzerland together with Wolters Kluwer."

The collaboration with Stämpfli Publishers underlines Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory's multi-content-provider strategy, providing a single AI workspace for legal workflows combined with trusted content from leading content providers, tailored to different jurisdictions. Libra by Wolters Kluwer has already been launched across multiple countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications Europe

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +49 2233 3760-7634

Email: frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com