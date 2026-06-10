Peer To Peer Network: PTOP Secures Largest Enterprise Opportunity in Company History With BostonApartments.com - Here is How It Will Operate

PTOP Secures Largest Enterprise Opportunity in Company History With BostonApartments.com and Affiliated Networks to Gain Exposure to One of the Nation's Most Active Real Estate Markets Through a Multi-Platform Enterprise Adoption Agreement

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Real estate industry veteran Eric Boyer selects MobiCard to support networking, lead generation, digital listings, and customer engagement initiatives. BostonApartments.com has signed on as a MobiCard 1.8 Enterprise customer, representing another important step in the continued adoption of PTOP's digital networking platform across multiple industries.

This agreement brings www.apartmentsusa.com, www.bostonapartments.com, www.roomateads.com, www.apartmentads.com, and www.parkingspaces.com all of which are owned and integrated together to run off of one platform by Eric Boyer.

BostonApartments.com is one of - if not, the first real estate listing platforms on the web running more than 31 years. Will be integrating into their platform for all of their agents the MOBICARD system. Operating since the mid-1990s, the platform connects renters, buyers, landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals through a comprehensive marketplace of residential and commercial real estate opportunities.

The company offers apartment rentals throughout Boston and surrounding communities, no-fee apartment listings, furnished and short-term rentals, roommate matching services, residential home sales, commercial real estate listings, and advertising solutions for landlords and brokers.

Unlike many national apartment aggregators, BostonApartments.com focuses exclusively on the Greater Boston marketplace. The platform emphasizes direct communication between renters and local real estate professionals while maintaining a real-time listing database utilized by agencies throughout Massachusetts. The Boston Apartments platform is built to handle the complete US and Puerto Rico and plans to roll out nationally as apartmentads.com. A recent roll out roommateads.com is a full completely free roommate service that has user validation AI matching for roommates and integrates nationally with the Boston Apartments infrastructure to match listings better than dating sites match love. It integrates to send listings to match with those matched roommates so they can find their own apartment. No paywalls, all for free. Has everything you can find on any roommate matching service, plus more all for free.

The www.roommateads.com site will also be implementing MOBICARD as well for individual users. The idea is to implement MOBICARD for every single person that uses their services by integrating MOBICARD into the existing system.

Founded by Eric Boyer, a Massachusetts real estate broker licensed since 1979, the company has remained independently owned and operated for more than three decades and has become a recognized resource within the Boston real estate community.

The City of Boston has even officially declared June 1st as "BostonApartments.com Day" in recognition of their decades of service to the Boston real estate market. This may be the first time a city has named a day after a Dot Com. It is one of the oldest websites in Massachusetts starting out in the 1980s as an Opus Bulletin Board and in 1995 matured into the leading technology and portal for the Boston Real Estate Market with a circulation of over 250,000 unique hosts per month.

"We are excited to become an Enterprise user of MobiCard 1.8 and believe it can enhance the way we connect with customers, brokers, landlords, and real estate professionals throughout our network," stated Eric Boyer, Founder of BostonApartments.com. "Real estate is ultimately a relationship business. The easier it is for people to connect, share information, and follow up with one another, the better the experience becomes for everyone involved."

Mr. Boyer added, "Our industry has always depended on networking, referrals, and personal relationships. MobiCard's ability to instantly share contact information, social media profiles, listings, and business information through a single digital platform creates opportunities that simply did not exist with traditional paper business cards."

Boston represents one of the most broker-driven rental markets in the United States. Thousands of real estate professionals exchange contact information every day through apartment showings, open houses, networking events, referrals, and client meetings. Effective lead capture and follow-up are critical components of success, yet many organizations continue to struggle with fragmented communication systems and inconsistent CRM adoption.

Management believes digital business cards provide a natural solution to these challenges by allowing professionals to instantly share contact information, social media accounts, websites, listings, and marketing materials through a single digital profile. The platform's analytics capabilities also provide valuable insight into user engagement and interactions.

One feature particularly interesting to Bostonapartments.com is the ability to attach videos of homes for rent directly to an agents MOBICARD.

For Peer To Peer Network, the addition of BostonApartments.com as an Enterprise customer provides meaningful exposure within one of the nation's most active real estate markets. Management believes this relationship creates opportunities to introduce MobiCard to real estate agents, brokers, landlords, property managers, and affiliated professionals who rely heavily on networking and relationship-based business development.

"We are excited to reach this stage of our commercialization efforts," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "BostonApartments.com has built a respected brand over many years, and we believe MobiCard is a natural fit for the real estate industry. Eric understands the importance of relationships, networking, and lead generation better than most people in the business. I am especially excited for Eric's national rollout as well, as that would benefit MOBICARD too. Shareholders of PTOP don't fully realize how valuable these deals are going to be to the company for distribution and monetization yet, but they soon will realize it. This is by far the biggest deal PTOP shareholders have ever had."

Mr. Sodaitis concluded, "I am also looking forward to collecting on Eric's promise to take me out on his yacht this summer after MobiCard starts helping his business grow. That may end up being one of the most valuable enterprise benefits we've ever offered. A day with me."

About BostonApartments.com

BostonApartments.com is one of if not, the first real estate listing platforms on the web running more than 31 years. Will be integrating into their platform for all of their agents the MOBICARD system. Operating since the mid-1990s, the platform connects renters, buyers, landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals through a comprehensive marketplace of residential and commercial real estate opportunities.

BostonApartments.com is one of Greater Boston's longest-running independent real estate and apartment listing platforms. Founded by Massachusetts real estate broker Eric Boyer, the company has served renters, buyers, landlords, brokers, and property managers since the mid-1990s. The platform specializes in apartment rentals, no-fee listings, furnished rentals, roommate matching, residential home sales, commercial real estate listings, and real estate advertising services throughout the Greater Boston area. BostonApartments.com remains independently owned and operated and focuses exclusively on the unique needs of the Boston housing market.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated launch, approval, functionality, adoption, commercialization, revenue potential, profitability, scalability, growth prospects, enterprise customer deployments, future product enhancements, market opportunities, business strategy, and future operating performance of Peer To Peer Network, Inc. ("PTOP") and its products, including MobiCard.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "estimates," "potential," "could," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to obtain and maintain app store approvals; successfully launch and commercialize its products; convert enterprise agreements into active paying customers; attract and retain users; generate revenues; obtain financing; compete effectively within its industry; protect its intellectual property; maintain regulatory compliance; execute its business strategy; and general economic, market, technological, and industry conditions.

No assurance can be given that any anticipated product launch, customer deployment, revenue opportunity, growth initiative, enterprise adoption, or business objective will be achieved. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by applicable law, Peer To Peer Network, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ptop-secures-largest-enterprise-opportunity-in-company-history-wi-1174872