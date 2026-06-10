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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
10.06.26 | 18:35
1,875 Euro
-1,06 % -0,020
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8752,08019:31
Actusnews Wire
10.06.2026 18:53 Uhr
143 Leser
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF NOHAM KAMARA

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Olympique Lyonnais announces that it has exercised the purchase option for French U20 international Noham Kamara. Having arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this winter, the defender is now under contract with the club through June 30, 2030. The permanent transfer fee amounts to €4.1 million, with a maximum of €2 million in bonuses and an additional 20% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Trained in the Paris region and then at PSG, Noham Kamara has integrated into Paulo Fonseca's squad in recent months, alongside experienced players in his position such as Moussa Niakhaté and Clinton Mata.

Having made two appearances in Ligue 1 with OL, the 19-year-old defender will be part of the first-team squad when training resumes on June 29.



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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