EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF NOHAM KAMARA

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Olympique Lyonnais announces that it has exercised the purchase option for French U20 international Noham Kamara. Having arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this winter, the defender is now under contract with the club through June 30, 2030. The permanent transfer fee amounts to €4.1 million, with a maximum of €2 million in bonuses and an additional 20% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Trained in the Paris region and then at PSG, Noham Kamara has integrated into Paulo Fonseca's squad in recent months, alongside experienced players in his position such as Moussa Niakhaté and Clinton Mata.

Having made two appearances in Ligue 1 with OL, the 19-year-old defender will be part of the first-team squad when training resumes on June 29.





EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP



Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +44 781 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com



Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJptlJtqlGvKl21wl5qba2FompyXmmPImWadlmKdY5rInJqSx2lnm8XHZnJpnGVv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98709-efg-100626-mercato-en-noham-kamara.pdf