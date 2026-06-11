Libra by Wolters Kluwer integrates AI with authoritative, expert-generated content and operational workflows, supporting legal professionals across the entire workflow

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory announced today new content and feature integrations in its legal AI workspace Libra by Wolters Kluwer for the Italian market. Customers will have access to additional expert-generated content in compliance, criminal law and tax law, and profit from the integration with Kleos, the cloud-based practice management solution for law firms.

Designed to support the daily work of legal professionals, Libra by Wolters Kluwer combines advanced AI functionalities with trusted sources and authoritative, author-generated legal content. Within a single environment, it enables research, analysis and drafting activities based on reliable sources, while maintaining full control over results and quality.

By integrating additional expert content from One, Wolters Kluwer's leading legal research platform, Libra offers even more focused and up-to-date content, enabling more precise analysis of specific topics, and foster direct integration between legal research and operational activities. In this way, insights derived from research can be immediately applied within the work context, improving both the quality and speed of decision-making.

By connecting Libra with Kleos, its cloud-based practice management solution for law firms, Wolters Kluwer supports seamless, end-to-end legal workflows, enabling legal professionals to move more easily from research and analysis into day-to-day case and matter work, combining practice management with AI-supported capabilities. Tasks that previously required switching between systems can now be handled within a more continuous workflow, reducing manual handovers and fragmentation.

"With the evolution of Libra, we continue to develop an increasingly integrated ecosystem that reflects how legal work is actually carried out today," said Giulietta Lemmi, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Italy. "The new One specializations and the integration with Kleos represent a further step in our strategy to develop solutions based on responsible AI, where technology and authoritative content work together to support legal professionals in making faster, more informed and more effective decisions."

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611782629/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Angela De Tommaso

Communication Manager

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory

Angela.DeTommaso@wolterskluwer.com