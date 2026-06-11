a3innuva Nómina Expert AI helps professionals access real-time insights, automate processes and support decision-making using verified labor data

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Spain, a leading provider of software solutions, information, and services for professional firms and businesses, announced today the launch of a3innuva Nómina Expert AI. The latest evolution of its cloud-based payroll solution introduces an intelligent agent designed to help labor professionals streamline processes, quickly access reliable information, and improve decision-making in their day-to-day work.

"Labor professionals operate in an environment marked by growing regulatory complexity and the need for immediate access to reliable, up-to-date information," said Victoria Miravall, Product Strategy Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe Region South. "By integrating Expert AI into a3innuva Nómina, we are advancing our innovation strategy to support clients who increasingly expect accurate, real-time insights embedded directly into their workflows, without compromising the rigor and trust that define our expert solutions."

With a3innuva Nómina Expert AI, Wolters Kluwer introduces an intelligent, agentic assistant embedded directly within payroll software. It is built on expert, verified content, including up-to-date labor regulations and proprietary knowledge developed by Wolters Kluwer. The intelligent agent enables users to:

Resolve questions related to contracts, payroll, contributions, vacation, sick leave, and labor regulations

Access and analyze customer data within a3innuva Nómina

Generate customized reports and comparisons

Support the execution of selected processes within the software

Designed to support professionals in their daily work, the solution enables faster access to reliable information, streamlines processes, and supports insight generation, while maintaining human oversight and compliance in line with Wolters Kluwer's responsible AI principles.

The launch comes as Spanish SMEs face increasing pressure to improve efficiency and meet rising digital expectations. According to Wolters Kluwer's Future Ready Business research, 76% of Spanish SMEs already use AI tools on a weekly or daily basis, highlighting growing demand for more intelligent, integrated support within core workflows.

"Spanish SMEs are under increasing pressure to manage complexity while improving efficiency and responsiveness," said Bas Kniphorst, EVP Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe. "As AI adoption accelerates, professionals expect more intelligent support within the tools they use every day. By embedding these capabilities into payroll workflows, we help reduce manual effort and enable a shift toward higher-value work."

The integration of artificial intelligence into a3innuva Nómina is part of Wolters Kluwer's global Expert AI strategy, combining generative, agentic, and domain-specific capabilities across its portfolio. By bringing together deep domain expertise and advanced AI, Wolters Kluwer helps professionals work more efficiently, securely, and with greater confidence.

Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, legal and regulatory, and CP ESG. We help our clients make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported annual revenue of €6.1 billion in 2025. The group serves clients in more than 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are part of the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the U.S. over-the-counter market (WTKWY).

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611601285/en/

Contacts:

Mariló Romero

Communications Manager

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe South Region

608 85 18 42

maria.dolores.romero@wolterskluwer.com

Alejandra Quintela Sanchez

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com