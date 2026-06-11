Informa Markets China: Inaugural Hongqiao Tech Week Set to Launch November 2026: Where Global Tech Ambition Meets Chinese Scale

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets China has announced the inaugural Hongqiao Tech Week, scheduled for November 20-22, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Positioned in one of Asia's most dynamic innovation hubs, the event will unite global enterprises, visionary leaders, startups, investors, and technology solution providers to unlock growth opportunities and foster China-focused partnerships.

A Bold New Platform for Global-China Tech Collaboration

Backed by China's trillion-yuan industrial ecosystem-including semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, autonomous driving, new energy, and AI-Hongqiao Tech Week connects participants with China's fast-growing tech market.

"As a strategic hub for integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta, Hongqiao Business District is committed to building an open, inclusive, and international innovation ecosystem. The launch of Hongqiao Tech Week not only highlights Shanghai's unique appeal as a global tech powerhouse but also creates a golden corridor connecting international innovation with the Yangtze River Delta market. We look forward to driving deep integration of technology, capital, and talent through this platform, and co-creating a new paradigm of tech collaboration," says Mr. Frank Kong, Executive Deputy Director of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District Administrative Committee.

A Tech Festival Like No Other

Under the theme "Where Global Tech Ambition Meets Chinese Scale," the event will feature six thematic content stages: AI, Future Mobility & Energy, Digital Infrastructure, Industry 4.0, Life Sciences & Health, and Startup. Attendees can also enjoy cultural and sensory programming, including Taste, Music & Art, Fashion, and Sports, as well as Yangtze River Delta VIP site tours featuring companies like Huawei, Anta, Netease, Midea, and iFlytek.

The festival will host startup roadshows, pitch showcases, augmented reality experiences, and exclusive CEO/founder luncheons. An AI Application Innovation Competition & Awards will recognize breakthrough solutions, alongside inspiration talks by leading visionaries.

"Hongqiao Tech Week is more than an event," said Ms. Athena Gong, Vice President of Informa Markets Asia. "It is a gateway to the future-where international businesses discover China's tech economy, innovators find inspiration, and ambitious pioneers shape the next decade of technological progress."

About Hongqiao Tech Week

Hongqiao Tech Week is China's premier technology festival, launching November 20-22, 2026, in Shanghai's Hongqiao district. Under the theme 'Where Global Tech Ambition Meets Chinese Scale,' the festival fosters partnerships through conferences, exhibitions, and networking.

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