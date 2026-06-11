Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114PL | ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 | Ticker-Symbol: IEA
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 08:16
9,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4009,50011:53
9,4009,50011:37
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Informa Markets China: Inaugural Hongqiao Tech Week Set to Launch November 2026: Where Global Tech Ambition Meets Chinese Scale

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets China has announced the inaugural Hongqiao Tech Week, scheduled for November 20-22, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. Positioned in one of Asia's most dynamic innovation hubs, the event will unite global enterprises, visionary leaders, startups, investors, and technology solution providers to unlock growth opportunities and foster China-focused partnerships.

A Bold New Platform for Global-China Tech Collaboration

Backed by China's trillion-yuan industrial ecosystem-including semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, autonomous driving, new energy, and AI-Hongqiao Tech Week connects participants with China's fast-growing tech market.

"As a strategic hub for integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta, Hongqiao Business District is committed to building an open, inclusive, and international innovation ecosystem. The launch of Hongqiao Tech Week not only highlights Shanghai's unique appeal as a global tech powerhouse but also creates a golden corridor connecting international innovation with the Yangtze River Delta market. We look forward to driving deep integration of technology, capital, and talent through this platform, and co-creating a new paradigm of tech collaboration," says Mr. Frank Kong, Executive Deputy Director of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District Administrative Committee.

A Tech Festival Like No Other

Under the theme "Where Global Tech Ambition Meets Chinese Scale," the event will feature six thematic content stages: AI, Future Mobility & Energy, Digital Infrastructure, Industry 4.0, Life Sciences & Health, and Startup. Attendees can also enjoy cultural and sensory programming, including Taste, Music & Art, Fashion, and Sports, as well as Yangtze River Delta VIP site tours featuring companies like Huawei, Anta, Netease, Midea, and iFlytek.

The festival will host startup roadshows, pitch showcases, augmented reality experiences, and exclusive CEO/founder luncheons. An AI Application Innovation Competition & Awards will recognize breakthrough solutions, alongside inspiration talks by leading visionaries.

"Hongqiao Tech Week is more than an event," said Ms. Athena Gong, Vice President of Informa Markets Asia. "It is a gateway to the future-where international businesses discover China's tech economy, innovators find inspiration, and ambitious pioneers shape the next decade of technological progress."

About Hongqiao Tech Week

Hongqiao Tech Week is China's premier technology festival, launching November 20-22, 2026, in Shanghai's Hongqiao district. Under the theme 'Where Global Tech Ambition Meets Chinese Scale,' the festival fosters partnerships through conferences, exhibitions, and networking.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996598/EMZ_5696.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996599/DSC_2312.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-hongqiao-tech-week-set-to-launch-november-2026-where-global-tech-ambition-meets-chinese-scale-302797900.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.