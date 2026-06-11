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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 16:03
207,00 Euro
+0,39 % +0,80
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NASDAQ-100
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AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
126 Leser
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InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital and Amazon enter into new video services and devices license agreement

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has entered into a patent license agreement with Amazon, covering Amazon's services and devices, including Amazon Prime Video. The parties have agreed to resolve all pending litigation and will enter into binding arbitration to determine the final terms of the new agreement.

"This agreement is an important milestone in InterDigital's longer-term goal to expand into video streaming services licensing and is recognition of the importance of our foundational technology in devices and services," commented Julia Mattis, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. "We welcome Amazon's willingness to enter into a license agreement with us and work through the remaining issues in global arbitration."

About InterDigital

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.