Peer To Peer Network: PTOP Announces Hopscotch Air as MOBICARD 1.8 Enterprise Customer, Expanding Digital Networking Into Private Aviation

FAA-Certificated Private Aviation Company Hopscotch Air Inc. Selects MOBICARD 1.8 Enterprise Platform as PTOP Continues Expanding Its Enterprise Customer Base and Commercialization Efforts

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC PINK:PTOP), developer of the MobiCard digital networking platform, is pleased to announce that Hopscotch Air has adopted MobiCard 1.8 as an Enterprise Account customer.

Hopscotch Air is a FAA certificated private aviation company focused on providing on regional air mobility solutions, and innovative approaches to private air travel. The company has developed a reputation for connecting travelers with destinations often underserved by traditional commercial airlines, helping make private aviation more accessible, efficient, and flexible.

Through the adoption of MobiCard 1.8, Hopscotch Air will gain access to enterprise-level digital networking, contact management, lead capture, and customer engagement tools designed to streamline communications and support business development initiatives.

Management believes digital networking technology is particularly well-suited for the private aviation industry, where relationships, referrals, customer service, and direct communication play a critical role in client acquisition and retention. By utilizing digital business cards and enterprise networking tools, organizations can provide customers and prospects with immediate access to contact information, social media profiles, booking resources, company updates, and other digital assets through a single shareable profile.

As the private aviation industry continues to evolve, companies are increasingly looking for ways to improve customer engagement and simplify the process of building and maintaining business relationships. MobiCard provides organizations with a modern digital identity platform that allows professionals to share information instantly while also gaining valuable insights into engagement and user activity.

"Josh sits on the Board of our company, and we are currently in the process of going public," stated Andrew Schmertz, Chairman and CEO of Hopscotch Air. "We were also one of the first customers of PTOP's AI Division. We believe MobiCard represents another valuable tool that can help us strengthen communications, improve networking capabilities, and support our growth initiatives moving forward."

For Peer To Peer Network, the addition of Hopscotch Air as an Enterprise Account represents another step in the Company's broader commercialization strategy. Management believes that enterprise customers provide important opportunities to validate the platform, increase user adoption, generate valuable feedback, and expand awareness of MobiCard across multiple industries.

The Company views enterprise adoption as a key component of its long-term growth strategy. Unlike individual user acquisitions, enterprise deployments have the potential to introduce the platform across entire organizations, creating opportunities for broader utilization and engagement.

"This is an exciting milestone for our Company," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "For years, our focus was on developing and refining the platform. Today, we are focused on adoption, customer acquisition, and enterprise growth. We believe organizations across a wide variety of industries can benefit from modern digital networking solutions, and Hopscotch Air represents another example of how MobiCard can be utilized in real-world business environments."

Mr. Sodaitis continued, "Our objective is to continue expanding our enterprise footprint while growing the overall MobiCard ecosystem. We believe every successful enterprise deployment strengthens the platform, broadens awareness, and creates new opportunities for future growth."

About Hopscotch Air

Hopscotch Air is a FAA certificated private aviation company focused on providing regional air mobility solutions, and innovative approaches to private air travel. The company focuses on connecting travelers with destinations that are often underserved by traditional commercial airlines while delivering flexible and efficient transportation alternatives.

Website: www.flyhopscotch.com

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ptop-announces-hopscotch-airr-as-mobicardtm-1.8-enterprise-custom-1175956