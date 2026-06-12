Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Orlando 2026 Draws Record Engagement, Reinforcing Its Position as the Beauty Industry's Leading Education Event

Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming has just concluded a wildly successful Orlando show. Premiere Orlando 2026 welcomed more than 54,500 visits from beauty professionals and students, marking a 5% increase over 2025 and further cementing its status as the premier destination for education, inspiration, and professional growth across the beauty industry.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Throughout the weekend, attendees explored the latest innovations, products, tools, and techniques shaping the future of beauty while connecting with leading brands, educators, and fellow professionals from across the industry. The show floor featured industry leaders and emerging brands, including SalonCentric's brand partners, Redken, Matrix, Dyson, Pravana, Framar, OUAI, QOAT, Living Proof, Kevin Murphy, Bumble and Bumble, & IGK amongst others.

Spa & Wellness Expansion Proves Premiere Orlando Is More Than a Hair Show

The Spa & Wellness sector expanded by 7% compared to last year, strengthening Premiere Orlando's position as a comprehensive beauty industry event. The increased footprint showcased cutting-edge devices, advanced skincare, lashes, and brows from leading brands such as Circadia, Zemits, Skin Script, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Farmhouse Fresh, Repêchage, Lashbox LA and more.

Unrivaled Education Platform

The appetite for education was evident from the start, with nearly half of all attendees arriving Saturday for the education-only day before the exhibit floor opened.

Premiere Orlando 2026 further strengthened its status as the industry's largest, unrivaled education platform, offering 939 educational classes, hands-on workshops and stage presentations across hair, barbering, spa & wellness, nails, lashes, and business development. Most educational opportunities were included with a show pass, making world-class education accessible to beauty professionals at every stage of their careers.

"What makes Premiere Orlando unique is not just the volume of education, but the quality, diversity, and accessibility of it," said Debra Cleveland DeMello, Associate Director Key Accounts and Industry Relations. "With hundreds of classes spanning every corner of the beauty industry, we've built an education platform that simply doesn't exist anywhere else."

The demand was overwhelming, with many rooms filling to capacity throughout the weekend. Select highlights included: Lashcon sessions; Michael Razzano 's Acne 101; Nikki La Rose 's Flawless on Camera: Pro Beauty Techniques; Salon Owner Bootcamp; the Color Salon; House of Foils; Patricia Nikole 's Bold & Dimensional Blonding; Presley Poe 's Intro to Curly Styling; Matty Conrad 's Beyond the Fade.

Bumble and bumble, participating in their first year at Premiere Orlando, found the education-focused environment particularly impactful.

"Our first year at Premiere Orlando exceeded every expectation. The energy, engagement, and enthusiasm from the professional beauty community reinforced what we've always believed - that hairstylists are hungry for authentic education, meaningful connections, and brands that invest in their craft" said Sheri Doss, VP Global Education, Bumble and bumble. "Throughout the weekend, we had the privilege of connecting with thousands of artists through live education, inspiring conversations, and the incredible talent of our House of Bumble Collective. We're excited to continue the momentum as we head to Premiere San Antonio."

Main Stage Spotlight: Building a Brand and Inspiring Future Leaders

Among the most anticipated Main Stage sessions of the weekend was an appearance by Jessi Draper, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, alongside her mother Diana Draper and sister Kiera Draper. The trio drew standing-room-only crowds as they shared the story behind building their successful beauty brand, JZ Styles. The conversation offered attendees an inside look at entrepreneurship, brand building, and leveraging community to grow a modern beauty business.

Other Main Stage performances featured standout presentations from industry leaders and emerging brands including QOAT, Redken, DESIGNME, O&M, Ulta, and more, showcasing cutting-edge techniques, trend forecasts, and product innovations.

Electrifying Competition Showcases

The energy and community that beauty professionals bring to Premiere Orlando were on full display throughout the weekend, with attendees packing competition stages to celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and technical excellence. From emerging talent to seasoned professionals, competitors showcased the artistry and innovation that continue to drive the industry forward.

Competitions included Nailympia, powered by Scratch Magazine and sponsored by Billionaire Nail, and the Professional and Student Barber Battles, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL, each drawing enthusiastic crowds and highlighting exceptional talent from across the industry. Competition winners include:

Nailympia Winners: HERE

Professional Barber Battle Winner: Jose Matos

Student Barber Battle Winner: Marcos Velez

Looking Ahead:

With another successful year in the books and continued growth across key segments including education and spa & wellness, Premiere Orlando remains committed to delivering exceptional opportunities and experiences that support the future of the beauty industry.

Premiere Orlando will return to the Orange County Convention Center June 5-7, 2027 bringing together beauty professionals and students from around the world for another year of education, innovation, and community.

"We're thrilled to build on the incredible success of Premiere Orlando as we look ahead to Premiere San Antonio," said Erin McDonald, Event Director. "The energy and engagement we've seen reinforces that beauty professionals are hungry for these opportunities to learn, connect, and grow. We're especially excited about this next edition in San Antonio with our presenting sponsor SalonCentric, whose partnership will bring even more value to the Southwest beauty community."

Up next is Premiere San Antonio presented by SalonCentric, from August 30-31, 2026 at Henry B. González Convention Center. This marks a historic milestone as SalonCentric becomes Premiere Shows first-ever presenting sponsor.

For more information, visit www.premiereorlandoshow.com and follow @premierebeautyshows for show announcements and updates.

Media Contact:

DKC News

PremiereDKC@dkcnews.com

About Premiere Shows

The Premiere Shows are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect.?For more information on Premiere Shows and its events, visit premiereshows.com .

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

For more information, visit premiereshows.com and follow @premierebeautyshows for updates and announcements.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/premiere-orlando-2026-draws-record-engagement-reinforcing-its-position-1176350