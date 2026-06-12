Peer To Peer Network: PTOP Expands Into Construction Sector While Showcasing New MOBICARD Enterprise Advertising Platform with Addition of Santana Construction Services LLC

New Enterprise Advertising Capabilities Will Enable Organizations to Promote Products, Services, Employment Opportunities and Company Updates Through the MOBICARD Ecosystem

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTCID:PTOP), developer of the MobiCard digital networking platform, today announced that Santana Construction Services LLC has joined the growing list of organizations adopting MobiCard 1.8 as an Enterprise customer.

The addition of Santana Construction Services marks another step forward in the Company's enterprise growth initiative as MobiCard continues expanding into new industries. Recent enterprise adopters have included organizations spanning real estate, aviation, and now construction, demonstrating the platform's versatility across multiple business sectors.

One of the key features being introduced in MobiCard 1.8 is the Company's new Enterprise advertising capability. Enterprise customers can utilize the platform's integrated Feed feature to publish company updates, promotions, announcements, products, services, employment opportunities, and other content directly to the MobiCard ecosystem. Management believes this functionality creates a powerful opportunity for organizations to increase visibility while engaging with both existing and prospective customers. A "feed" style function. Paying for an Enterprise account will allow you to promote your content to others to be recycled through the "feed" more often.

Peer To Peer Network believes that network effects will play an important role in the future growth of the platform. As users share their MobiCard profiles with customers, vendors, referral partners, friends, and business associates, additional users are introduced to the platform. Management believes that each new connection has the potential to increase awareness of MobiCard and encourage broader adoption across both consumer and enterprise markets.

Santana Construction Services, a Maryland-based new construction company, will utilize MobiCard to enhance professional networking, streamline communications, and improve engagement with customers, suppliers, subcontractors, and referral partners.

"We are excited to become an Enterprise customer of MobiCard 1.8," said Nicholis Santana, CEO of Santana Construction Services. "Construction is a relationship-driven business. Every project involves communication between clients, contractors, vendors, and referral sources. We believe MobiCard provides an innovative way to simplify those interactions while helping our team present a professional digital identity."

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network, commented, "Each new Enterprise customer helps validate our vision for the platform. We designed MobiCard to be much more than a digital business card. We believe it is evolving into a digital networking and engagement platform that can be utilized across virtually every industry."

Mr. Sodaitis continued, "What excites me most about MobiCard 1.8 is the combination of digital networking and content distribution. Enterprise customers can now promote their businesses directly through the platform while simultaneously expanding their professional networks. Every card shared creates another opportunity for someone to discover MobiCard, and we believe that organic growth dynamic has significant long-term potential. The deals we announced this week will stand as test cases to perfect our functionality and allow us to not hinder wide scale adoption once we manage these friendly accounts to work out any bugs that may arise."

The Company plans to continue expanding its enterprise customer base while introducing additional features designed to support organizations seeking modern networking, communication, and digital identity solutions.

After a successful roll out of the enterprise accounts announced this week the company plans to give the new 1.8 platform time to work out any kinks in the process before acquiring other Enterprise accounts.

"This is a friendly company and we have a longstanding relationship with the CEO - he is also one of the tech team developers of Mobicard, which makes them an ideal early adopter of the platform. These types of deployments allow us to validate the business model, gather valuable feedback, and identify any areas for improvement before we accelerate our broader sales and marketing efforts.

"We recently experienced a minor delay with the Apple App Store review process and are in the process of resubmitting the application. We remain optimistic that we will be able to announce the availability of the new apps in both app stores sometime next week.

"I am especially excited about this release because MOBICARD 1.8 is not simply an update - it is a significant evolution of the platform. The user experience has been dramatically improved, the interface is more intuitive, and the overall functionality is far more powerful. In many ways, it feels like an entirely new application. We look forward to sharing it with users and showcasing what we believe is the strongest version of MOBICARD we have ever released," concluded Mr. Sodaitis.

About Santana Construction Services

Santana Construction Services is a Maryland-based new construction company focused on delivering quality construction, renovation, remodeling, and property improvement services. The company is committed to providing professional craftsmanship and customer-focused project execution throughout its service areas.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated launch, approval, functionality, adoption, commercialization, revenue potential, profitability, scalability, growth prospects, enterprise customer deployments, future product enhancements, market opportunities, business strategy, and future operating performance of Peer To Peer Network, Inc. ("PTOP") and its products, including MobiCard.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "estimates," "potential," "could," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to obtain and maintain app store approvals; successfully launch and commercialize its products; convert enterprise agreements into active paying customers; attract and retain users; generate revenues; obtain financing; compete effectively within its industry; protect its intellectual property; maintain regulatory compliance; execute its business strategy; and general economic, market, technological, and industry conditions.

No assurance can be given that any anticipated product launch, customer deployment, revenue opportunity, growth initiative, enterprise adoption, or business objective will be achieved. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by applicable law, Peer To Peer Network, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ptop-expands-into-construction-sector-while-showcasing-new-mobica-1176453