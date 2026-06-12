Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Interroll Annual General Meeting 2026: Shareholders approve all proposals



12.06.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 12, 2026. At the Annual General Meeting of Interroll Holding AG on June 12, 2026, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2025 was approved by a large majority. Shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is unchanged compared to the previous year. In two separate votes, shareholders approved the proposed maximum total remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the 2026 Annual General Meeting to the 2027 Annual General Meeting and the proposed maximum remuneration for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2026. The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposals, confirming both the re-election of all existing members, including the re-election of Paul Zumbühl as Chairman, and the election of Ms. Barbara Bergmeier and Mr. David Kurmann with a very high level of support. This strong endorsement reflects confidence in the strategic strengthening of its competencies through its expansion to seven members. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors Investor contact: Heinz Hössli

CFO

Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 44

investors.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com Financial calendar

June 16, 2026 Dividend ex-date

June 18, 2026 Dividend payment date

July 31, 2026 Publication of Half-Year Report 2026 and Audio Webcast

Interroll shares

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.



About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material-handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed

on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters, as well as Pallet Handling (flow storage systems). Interroll products and solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, the food & beverage industry, fashion, automotive sectors, and many other industries. Among the end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart, and Zalando. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 36 operating companies with sales of CHF 514.2 million and around 2,400 employees (average number of employees (FTE) in 2025).



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