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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Stuttgart
12.06.26 | 19:04
3,650 Euro
-4,82 % -0,185
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6503,82519:45
3,6503,72019:30
Dow Jones News
12.06.2026 18:33 Uhr
255 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LIGHTON: LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup

DJ LIGHTON: LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup 
12-Jun-2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup 

Paris, June 12, 2026 - LightOn demonstrates the flexibility of LightOnOCR-2, its document understanding model, by 
adapting it to Arabic through fine-tuning. This extension is based on an internal synthetic data generation pipeline 
designed to cover languages that remain underrepresented in the OCR tools currently available on the market. 

This demonstration is based on a dataset comprising 12,000 synthetic pages and their reference transcriptions, produced 
using a modified version of LightOn's synthetic document generator. 

The corpus covers a wide range of document scenarios, including scanning artifacts, font variations, resolution levels, 
and document types. The output format remains the one used to train the bbox variant of LightOnOCR-2, with bounding box 
detection that associates text with its spatial location. 

Applying OCR to Arabic presents specific challenges. The script is written from right to left, characters are connected 
in cursive form, and open datasets, like specialized models, remain less widely available than for Latin-based 
languages. For organizations processing archives, administrative, legal, or heritage documents in Arabic, these 
limitations can slow the automation of document workflows. 

This demonstration is part of a broader effort to extend the model to a variety of domains, as reflected by its more 
than 3 million downloads and the fine-tunings already carried out by the community. It notably addresses needs 
encountered in the Middle East, where LightOn is already working with public- and private-sector organizations. This 
development is consistent with LightOn's positioning: providing enterprise-grade generative AI building blocks that are 
open, controllable, and tailored to sensitive environments. 

LightOn is making the guides needed to reproduce this fine-tuning available on its Hugging Face space, with the aim of 
making this approach accessible to as many users as possible and adaptable to other document contexts. 

LightOnOCR-2 is released as open source under the Apache 2.0 license. It plays a central role in the production 
document ingestion process within LightOn Console, LightOn's self-service offering. 
The open model and our production engine are therefore built on the same technological foundation. The base model 
achieves a score of 83.2% on OlmOCR-Bench. 
 
  
About LightOn 
Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise 
AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an 
integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing 
organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for 
the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
To learn more: www.lighton.ai 

Contacts LightOn 
  
 
                     SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                     Relations investisseurs 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                     Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                     lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                     Relations presse financière 
Relations médias 
 
 
                     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 
 
 
                     jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR LightOn - OCR arabic - EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2345424 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2345424 12-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2345424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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