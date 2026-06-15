Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15
15 June 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 162,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.480p. The highest price paid per share was 434.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0217% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,382,339 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,076,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1231
434.200
16:13:18
725
434.400
16:12:09
110
434.400
16:12:09
861
434.700
16:11:11
1060
434.300
16:10:06
196
434.000
16:07:56
594
434.000
16:07:56
766
433.800
16:06:11
913
434.000
16:06:07
777
433.800
16:04:46
184
433.500
16:02:48
497
433.500
16:02:48
83
433.500
16:02:48
34
433.500
16:02:48
165
433.600
16:01:20
1200
433.600
16:01:20
893
433.500
15:59:38
671
433.800
15:58:13
228
433.800
15:58:13
818
434.000
15:57:50
902
433.800
15:55:35
486
433.300
15:54:21
203
433.300
15:54:21
14
433.100
15:52:24
771
433.100
15:52:24
311
433.500
15:50:30
128
433.500
15:50:30
486
433.500
15:50:30
1020
433.800
15:50:11
328
434.100
15:49:25
527
434.100
15:49:25
665
434.600
15:47:47
218
434.600
15:47:47
135
434.700
15:47:41
771
434.700
15:47:41
773
433.800
15:43:00
593
433.800
15:43:00
191
433.800
15:43:00
314
433.800
15:39:29
613
433.800
15:39:29
830
433.400
15:36:25
873
433.500
15:36:21
840
433.000
15:32:55
892
432.500
15:30:48
613
432.700
15:27:26
258
432.700
15:27:26
857
432.900
15:26:13
929
433.500
15:23:50
791
433.700
15:23:14
189
433.500
15:21:19
117
433.500
15:21:19
832
433.100
15:20:39
816
433.100
15:16:52
862
433.200
15:14:44
357
433.200
15:13:35
459
433.200
15:13:35
766
433.200
15:10:47
782
433.500
15:10:20
785
432.900
15:07:30
929
433.200
15:06:12
879
433.500
15:03:46
266
433.200
15:02:28
572
433.200
15:02:28
811
433.500
15:02:09
489
433.200
14:59:34
853
433.200
14:59:34
367
432.300
14:55:35
41
432.300
14:55:35
377
432.300
14:55:35
879
432.000
14:53:10
832
432.200
14:50:19
840
432.300
14:48:00
829
432.500
14:47:55
928
432.900
14:43:54
852
431.600
14:41:46
870
432.700
14:40:25
793
432.600
14:39:36
772
433.000
14:39:19
560
432.200
14:36:31
220
432.200
14:36:31
33
430.600
14:33:33
831
430.600
14:33:33
892
430.600
14:32:50
67
430.600
14:32:35
777
430.600
14:32:35
927
430.000
14:30:21
241
430.400
14:30:20
687
430.400
14:30:20
787
429.800
14:26:08
477
429.900
14:25:11
340
429.900
14:25:11
1085
430.300
14:24:47
781
430.200
14:24:47
850
428.700
14:17:12
769
428.900
14:17:12
404
428.700
14:11:14
529
428.700
14:11:14
239
429.300
14:09:45
575
429.300
14:09:45
929
428.900
14:08:30
922
428.700
14:05:25
860
428.700
14:01:12
809
428.500
13:57:40
850
428.500
13:55:06
814
428.000
13:51:05
53
427.600
13:48:22
804
427.600
13:48:22
785
427.800
13:48:22
926
427.700
13:47:43
889
427.600
13:45:41
801
427.900
13:43:31
859
428.000
13:35:25
14
428.000
13:35:25
34
428.300
13:35:24
152
428.300
13:35:24
643
428.300
13:35:24
76
428.300
13:35:24
872
428.300
13:35:19
873
429.100
13:25:00
171
428.900
13:20:24
700
428.900
13:20:24
11
428.800
13:20:01
784
428.800
13:19:22
915
429.200
13:17:17
406
429.100
13:13:20
362
429.100
13:13:20
913
429.200
13:08:45
802
430.200
13:05:05
949
430.200
13:05:05
915
429.800
13:02:24
932
429.700
12:50:31
823
429.700
12:50:31
881
429.900
12:48:24
784
430.000
12:45:40
939
429.800
12:38:26
931
430.100
12:37:45
887
430.000
12:33:36
816
430.400
12:29:12
936
430.400
12:17:32
906
430.900
12:15:26
928
431.100
12:15:16
805
429.800
12:08:59
858
430.100
12:05:27
889
430.200
12:01:41
803
429.800
11:56:57
886
429.600
11:53:36
942
429.600
11:51:09
12
429.600
11:51:09
787
429.800
11:50:12
841
429.800
11:45:25
929
429.700
11:42:49
694
429.600
11:41:48
232
429.600
11:41:48
940
429.800
11:34:47
801
429.900
11:32:53
224
430.600
11:31:02
654
430.600
11:31:02
869
430.600
11:30:22
1136
430.600
11:28:48
934
429.700
11:21:06
926
429.900
11:20:44
772
429.400
11:17:59
771
429.900
11:16:20
898
430.300
11:13:59
920
430.700
11:11:07
892
430.700
11:11:07
2
430.700
11:10:53
837
430.500
11:00:44
804
430.700
10:58:14
90
430.700
10:58:14
832
430.700
10:58:14
797
431.200
10:51:46
821
431.300
10:48:15
841
431.700
10:45:05
32
431.800
10:41:11
729
431.800
10:41:11
875
432.100
10:39:26
887
432.300
10:35:48
428
432.300
10:33:20
442
432.300
10:33:20
985
432.400
10:32:54
260
432.400
10:32:54
845
432.000
10:31:27
246
431.900
10:30:35
603
431.900
10:30:35
746
431.900
10:30:35
702
431.900
10:30:35
894
430.100
10:21:00
789
430.600
10:19:47
821
430.600
10:18:36
896
430.400
10:16:04
965
430.600
10:15:33
760
431.000
10:15:32
472
431.000
10:09:54
375
431.000
10:09:54
911
431.200
10:06:20
937
431.200
10:04:54
775
431.000
10:01:18
883
430.600
09:59:55
915
430.900
09:59:47
833
430.000
09:54:06
868
430.700
09:48:21
895
431.100
09:48:11
950
432.100
09:47:08
365
432.200
09:43:21
529
432.200
09:43:21
784
432.100
09:43:21
875
432.300
09:39:33
517
432.000
09:37:52
427
432.000
09:37:52
842
432.200
09:32:50
786
432.200
09:31:42
896
432.400
09:28:56
823
432.000
09:25:34
793
432.000
09:25:24
703
431.700
09:16:32
243
431.700
09:16:32
824
432.400
09:13:42
796
432.700
09:09:16
933
432.700
09:07:47
651
432.200
09:04:53
918
432.800
09:03:24
231
432.400
09:00:04
556
432.400
08:59:50
944
433.400
08:55:50
766
432.600
08:54:08
857
432.200
08:48:04
846
432.500
08:48:03
855
432.400
08:40:04
843
432.600
08:38:29
834
431.500
08:31:54
84
431.500
08:31:54
90
431.700
08:31:26
1013
431.700
08:31:26
544
432.700
08:27:12
355
432.700
08:27:12
829
434.500
08:21:46
798
433.500
08:12:39
56
434.300
08:08:37
858
434.300
08:08:37
844
434.700
08:07:03
856
434.100
08:06:23
821
433.100
08:03:23
48
433.100
08:03:23