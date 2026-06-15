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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 10:34
4,997 Euro
+0,32 % +0,016
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0365,11218:21
5,0385,11618:08
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 15

15 June 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 162,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.480p. The highest price paid per share was 434.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 427.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0217% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 561,382,339 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 747,076,952. Rightmove holds 10,594,789 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1231

434.200

16:13:18

725

434.400

16:12:09

110

434.400

16:12:09

861

434.700

16:11:11

1060

434.300

16:10:06

196

434.000

16:07:56

594

434.000

16:07:56

766

433.800

16:06:11

913

434.000

16:06:07

777

433.800

16:04:46

184

433.500

16:02:48

497

433.500

16:02:48

83

433.500

16:02:48

34

433.500

16:02:48

165

433.600

16:01:20

1200

433.600

16:01:20

893

433.500

15:59:38

671

433.800

15:58:13

228

433.800

15:58:13

818

434.000

15:57:50

902

433.800

15:55:35

486

433.300

15:54:21

203

433.300

15:54:21

14

433.100

15:52:24

771

433.100

15:52:24

311

433.500

15:50:30

128

433.500

15:50:30

486

433.500

15:50:30

1020

433.800

15:50:11

328

434.100

15:49:25

527

434.100

15:49:25

665

434.600

15:47:47

218

434.600

15:47:47

135

434.700

15:47:41

771

434.700

15:47:41

773

433.800

15:43:00

593

433.800

15:43:00

191

433.800

15:43:00

314

433.800

15:39:29

613

433.800

15:39:29

830

433.400

15:36:25

873

433.500

15:36:21

840

433.000

15:32:55

892

432.500

15:30:48

613

432.700

15:27:26

258

432.700

15:27:26

857

432.900

15:26:13

929

433.500

15:23:50

791

433.700

15:23:14

189

433.500

15:21:19

117

433.500

15:21:19

832

433.100

15:20:39

816

433.100

15:16:52

862

433.200

15:14:44

357

433.200

15:13:35

459

433.200

15:13:35

766

433.200

15:10:47

782

433.500

15:10:20

785

432.900

15:07:30

929

433.200

15:06:12

879

433.500

15:03:46

266

433.200

15:02:28

572

433.200

15:02:28

811

433.500

15:02:09

489

433.200

14:59:34

853

433.200

14:59:34

367

432.300

14:55:35

41

432.300

14:55:35

377

432.300

14:55:35

879

432.000

14:53:10

832

432.200

14:50:19

840

432.300

14:48:00

829

432.500

14:47:55

928

432.900

14:43:54

852

431.600

14:41:46

870

432.700

14:40:25

793

432.600

14:39:36

772

433.000

14:39:19

560

432.200

14:36:31

220

432.200

14:36:31

33

430.600

14:33:33

831

430.600

14:33:33

892

430.600

14:32:50

67

430.600

14:32:35

777

430.600

14:32:35

927

430.000

14:30:21

241

430.400

14:30:20

687

430.400

14:30:20

787

429.800

14:26:08

477

429.900

14:25:11

340

429.900

14:25:11

1085

430.300

14:24:47

781

430.200

14:24:47

850

428.700

14:17:12

769

428.900

14:17:12

404

428.700

14:11:14

529

428.700

14:11:14

239

429.300

14:09:45

575

429.300

14:09:45

929

428.900

14:08:30

922

428.700

14:05:25

860

428.700

14:01:12

809

428.500

13:57:40

850

428.500

13:55:06

814

428.000

13:51:05

53

427.600

13:48:22

804

427.600

13:48:22

785

427.800

13:48:22

926

427.700

13:47:43

889

427.600

13:45:41

801

427.900

13:43:31

859

428.000

13:35:25

14

428.000

13:35:25

34

428.300

13:35:24

152

428.300

13:35:24

643

428.300

13:35:24

76

428.300

13:35:24

872

428.300

13:35:19

873

429.100

13:25:00

171

428.900

13:20:24

700

428.900

13:20:24

11

428.800

13:20:01

784

428.800

13:19:22

915

429.200

13:17:17

406

429.100

13:13:20

362

429.100

13:13:20

913

429.200

13:08:45

802

430.200

13:05:05

949

430.200

13:05:05

915

429.800

13:02:24

932

429.700

12:50:31

823

429.700

12:50:31

881

429.900

12:48:24

784

430.000

12:45:40

939

429.800

12:38:26

931

430.100

12:37:45

887

430.000

12:33:36

816

430.400

12:29:12

936

430.400

12:17:32

906

430.900

12:15:26

928

431.100

12:15:16

805

429.800

12:08:59

858

430.100

12:05:27

889

430.200

12:01:41

803

429.800

11:56:57

886

429.600

11:53:36

942

429.600

11:51:09

12

429.600

11:51:09

787

429.800

11:50:12

841

429.800

11:45:25

929

429.700

11:42:49

694

429.600

11:41:48

232

429.600

11:41:48

940

429.800

11:34:47

801

429.900

11:32:53

224

430.600

11:31:02

654

430.600

11:31:02

869

430.600

11:30:22

1136

430.600

11:28:48

934

429.700

11:21:06

926

429.900

11:20:44

772

429.400

11:17:59

771

429.900

11:16:20

898

430.300

11:13:59

920

430.700

11:11:07

892

430.700

11:11:07

2

430.700

11:10:53

837

430.500

11:00:44

804

430.700

10:58:14

90

430.700

10:58:14

832

430.700

10:58:14

797

431.200

10:51:46

821

431.300

10:48:15

841

431.700

10:45:05

32

431.800

10:41:11

729

431.800

10:41:11

875

432.100

10:39:26

887

432.300

10:35:48

428

432.300

10:33:20

442

432.300

10:33:20

985

432.400

10:32:54

260

432.400

10:32:54

845

432.000

10:31:27

246

431.900

10:30:35

603

431.900

10:30:35

746

431.900

10:30:35

702

431.900

10:30:35

894

430.100

10:21:00

789

430.600

10:19:47

821

430.600

10:18:36

896

430.400

10:16:04

965

430.600

10:15:33

760

431.000

10:15:32

472

431.000

10:09:54

375

431.000

10:09:54

911

431.200

10:06:20

937

431.200

10:04:54

775

431.000

10:01:18

883

430.600

09:59:55

915

430.900

09:59:47

833

430.000

09:54:06

868

430.700

09:48:21

895

431.100

09:48:11

950

432.100

09:47:08

365

432.200

09:43:21

529

432.200

09:43:21

784

432.100

09:43:21

875

432.300

09:39:33

517

432.000

09:37:52

427

432.000

09:37:52

842

432.200

09:32:50

786

432.200

09:31:42

896

432.400

09:28:56

823

432.000

09:25:34

793

432.000

09:25:24

703

431.700

09:16:32

243

431.700

09:16:32

824

432.400

09:13:42

796

432.700

09:09:16

933

432.700

09:07:47

651

432.200

09:04:53

918

432.800

09:03:24

231

432.400

09:00:04

556

432.400

08:59:50

944

433.400

08:55:50

766

432.600

08:54:08

857

432.200

08:48:04

846

432.500

08:48:03

855

432.400

08:40:04

843

432.600

08:38:29

834

431.500

08:31:54

84

431.500

08:31:54

90

431.700

08:31:26

1013

431.700

08:31:26

544

432.700

08:27:12

355

432.700

08:27:12

829

434.500

08:21:46

798

433.500

08:12:39

56

434.300

08:08:37

858

434.300

08:08:37

844

434.700

08:07:03

856

434.100

08:06:23

821

433.100

08:03:23

48

433.100

08:03:23

© 2026 PR Newswire
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