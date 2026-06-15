Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE: CAT) (OTC Pink: CATTF) (FSE: 8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on a ten-to-one basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company has 402,553,654 Common Shares outstanding and, if completed, the proposed Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 40,255,365 Common Shares. The Consolidation will take effect at market open on or about June 19, 2026.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company and in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company will not be changing its name in conjunction with the Consolidation.

The exercise or conversion price of warrants, compensation options and options, and the number of Common Shares issuable thereunder will also be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation that are equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) will be rounded up to the next whole number. Fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation that are less than one-half (1/2) will be cancelled without any repayment of capital or other compensation.

The Company's new CUSIP number will be 14875E300 and the new ISIN number will be CA14875E3XXX. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Common Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation in exchange for new Common Share certificates representing Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Common Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and derisking of overlooked projects situated in well-established geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", on the OTCMarkets.com under the trading symbol "CATTF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CHA".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Rosner

Chairman, President & CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Consolidation, including the proposed consolidation ratio and the approval of the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the CSE will not object to the proposed Consolidation and that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated. Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the CSE may object to the proposed Consolidation and use its discretion to prohibit the proposed Consolidation; that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: CAT Strategic Metals Corporation