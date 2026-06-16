Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics reaches new milestone in palm biometrics security performance

Precise Biometrics, a global leader in biometric security, access and identity management, today announced that its latest touchless palm recognition technology has achieved a new performance milestone, reaching a False Accept Rate (FAR) of better than 1 in 100 million while maintaining very low latency and a seamless user experience.

The milestone demonstrates the strength and continued advancement of Precise's AI-driven palm biometric platform, combining advanced matching and anti-spoofing technology. It further strengthens the company's position in high-security biometric authentication for both physical and digital access use cases.

Achieving ultra-low FAR levels is increasingly important in a world of evolving security threats. However, security alone is not enough. Organizations also require fast and seamless authentication. While many biometric solutions operate at security levels around 1 in 1 million to prioritize usability, Precise delivers security performance beyond 1 in 100 million while maintaining very low latency, eliminating the traditional trade-off between security and user experience.

The new performance levels are enabled through Precise's biometric expertise and AI-driven matching technology, supported by biometric data collection and synthetic image generation used to continuously train and optimize the models.

One example leveraging this performance is the recently launched Palm Access Pro, which delivers seamless and highly secure authentication for physical access environments.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, commented:

"Biometrics is becoming foundational across digital and physical security, and organizations expect maximum security combined with a frictionless user experience. Achieving security performance beyond 1 in 100 million while maintaining very low latency is a major milestone that demonstrates the strength of our biometric technology. It also opens new commercial opportunities across both existing customer relationships and new market segments."

A False Accept Rate (FAR) of 1 in 100 million means that only one out of 100 million authentication attempts incorrectly grants access to an unauthorized person. The lower the FAR, the higher the level of security.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometric security, access and identity management for physical and digital security. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.