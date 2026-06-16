Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Produktionsstart 2027 fest im Blick, jetzt kommen die Kurstreiber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMAZ | ISIN: SE0018013849 | Ticker-Symbol: PBC
Frankfurt
16.06.26 | 08:04
0,144 Euro
-12,73 % -0,021
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1850,19610:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics reaches new milestone in palm biometrics security performance

Precise Biometrics, a global leader in biometric security, access and identity management, today announced that its latest touchless palm recognition technology has achieved a new performance milestone, reaching a False Accept Rate (FAR) of better than 1 in 100 million while maintaining very low latency and a seamless user experience.

The milestone demonstrates the strength and continued advancement of Precise's AI-driven palm biometric platform, combining advanced matching and anti-spoofing technology. It further strengthens the company's position in high-security biometric authentication for both physical and digital access use cases.

Achieving ultra-low FAR levels is increasingly important in a world of evolving security threats. However, security alone is not enough. Organizations also require fast and seamless authentication. While many biometric solutions operate at security levels around 1 in 1 million to prioritize usability, Precise delivers security performance beyond 1 in 100 million while maintaining very low latency, eliminating the traditional trade-off between security and user experience.

The new performance levels are enabled through Precise's biometric expertise and AI-driven matching technology, supported by biometric data collection and synthetic image generation used to continuously train and optimize the models.

One example leveraging this performance is the recently launched Palm Access Pro, which delivers seamless and highly secure authentication for physical access environments.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, commented:

"Biometrics is becoming foundational across digital and physical security, and organizations expect maximum security combined with a frictionless user experience. Achieving security performance beyond 1 in 100 million while maintaining very low latency is a major milestone that demonstrates the strength of our biometric technology. It also opens new commercial opportunities across both existing customer relationships and new market segments."

A False Accept Rate (FAR) of 1 in 100 million means that only one out of 100 million authentication attempts incorrectly grants access to an unauthorized person. The lower the FAR, the higher the level of security.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO
E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometric security, access and identity management for physical and digital security. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.