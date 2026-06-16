Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42West's 25th Tribeca Film Festival Slate Delivered a Standout Film Slate Featuring 16 Film and TV Titles

Activities Included Appearances by Clients Martin Scorsese, Rebecca Miller, Marc Maron; Films by Sean Ono Lennon, Andrew Neel, Sam Pollard, Sophia Takal; World Premiere of Prime Video Series 'Every Year After,' and Much More

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced the prominence of its subsidiary 42West at the recent 25th Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

42West has been a leader in film festival PR campaigns throughout its 21-year history, also representing countless both internationally and domestically at Annecy, Berlin, Cannes, New York, Sundance, Telluride, Toronto and Venice. This year, the company delivered marquee talent and an impressive slate of sixteen film and television titles to Tribeca's silver anniversary edition

Key highlights included the 50th Anniversary Screening of Martin Scorsese's landmark masterpiece "Taxi Driver." Longtime 42West client Scorsese joined Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, and Paul Schrader for a panel discussion moderated by W. Kamau Bell on the enduring legacy of the film, followed by a screening before a sellout crowd.

Additionally,42West client Madison Wells executive produced two-time Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot and Stephen Curry's documentary short "The Baddest Speechwriter of All," which won a Special Jury Mention prize. Madison Wells' Gigi Pritzker and Elizabeth Goodstein were in attendance for the film's premiere.

Phiphen, a production and financing company had two documentaries and one feature at the festival. This includes the world premiere of "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris," which is the full-length concert film from Perry's 2025 tour. They associate produced the world premiere of "Frampton", the documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the arena-shaking Frampton Comes Alive tour and chronicling the last tour of the rock icon. Finally, Phiphen financed the Al Pacino starring film, "Killing Castro," a political thriller that reimagines Fidel Castro's 1960 Harlem stay as a charged encounter between surveillance and solidarity. As converging forces close in, a young translator is pulled into a tightening web of power and proximity. Additionally, clients Bryn Mooser (Co-Founder & CEO, Asteria Film Co.) and Simon Horsman (Co-Founder & CEO, Quilty) participated in a panel on AI Storytelling at the Tribeca Storytelling Summit.

The Prime Video series Every Year After, based on the best-selling novel "Every Summer After" by Carley Fortune, also had its world premiere at the festival, ahead of being #1 on Prime Video Worldwide the weekend after its streaming debut.

In addition, filmmaker Rebecca Miller continued the award-winning run of her Apple TV series Mr. Scorsese with multiple panel appearances, including a "Tribeca Talks" conversation with director Josh Safdie.

Marc Maron garnered acclaim for his first big-screen starring role in filmmaker Rob Burnett's "In Memoriam," also starring Michael McKean, Lily Gladstone, Judy Greer, Talia Ryder, Sharon Stone and Justin Long. Another 42West talent client, Max Cortezi, attended the premiere of his film "The Revisionist."

Additional projects represented by 42West during the festival include:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

HOW TO FEED A DICTATOR - World Premiere- Spotlight Documentary - Acquisition

Directed by Andrew Neel

Synopsis: HOW TO FEED A DICTATOR follows five chefs who once cooked for Saddam Hussein, Idi Amin, Pol Pot, Augusto Pinochet, and Kim Jong-il - drawn in by poverty, necessity, fear, or ambition, and sustained by a willful blindness to the atrocities unfolding just beyond the kitchen door. Shot across seven countries and based on the acclaimed book by Witold Szablowski, director Andrew Neel blends intimate testimony, rare archival material, and lush cinematic food imagery to create a film as visually seductive as it is morally unsparing.

KIDS LIKE ME - World Premiere - Documentary Competition - Acquisition

Directed and produced by Cynthia Lowen and Jon Cohrs

Synopsis: Meet Oliver, a 12-year-old murder-mystery enthusiast with a vivid imagination and a rare genetic condition. Inspired by his love of the genre, Oliver sets out to bring his own mystery to the big screen - with a little help from his friends. The script is written, the cast is set, and Oliver is ready to call "action" on his most ambitious venture yet. What unfolds is more than a creative project-it's a powerful testament to friendship, resilience, and the magic that happens when a community comes together.

SARA BAREILLES: GOOD GRIEF - World Premiere - Gala - Acquisition

Directed & Written by Josh Alexander

Synopsis: For the first time in seven years, Grammy winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles returns to the studio with dear friends to begin recording her most intimate album yet, born of profound personal loss and grief. Internationally known for pop anthems like "Love Song" and "Brave", this cinematic portrait observes the most private corners of Sara's creative process as well as her personal life. What unfolds in front of the camera is the incredibly raw experience of mining one's own pain to create art, and the hope that carries an artist forward: that sharing what is broken in oneself might ultimately bring us closer to healing and repair.

THE HAUNTING OF PENNHURST - World Premiere - Escape From Tribeca - Acquisition

Directed by Mike Attie, Nathan Stenberg, Katarina Poljak

Synopsis: For over seventy years, Pennhurst State School & Hospital was called a place of care. What happened inside killed over half its population. It closed in 1987, leaving behind unmarked graves and an unresolved history. Today, on those same grounds, disabled performers - many living with the same conditions that once sent people to Pennhurst - put on their makeup, pull on their costumes, and prepare to scare people for a living.

THE LORRAINE - World Premiere - Spotlight Documentary - Acquisition

Directed by Sam Pollard

Synopsis: In the heart of Memphis, Walter and Loree Bailey's Lorraine Hotel was both a thriving hub of Black entrepreneurship and a destination for the greatest musicians of the 20th century - a place where Civil Rights demonstrations were planned, musical hits were written, and Black and white artists created history together. A rare, black-owned establishment, The Lorraine served as a safe haven and sanctuary for Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Then, on April 4, 1968, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. outside Room 306 cleaved that history in two, and the world forgot everything else.

threeASFOUR: FULL CIRCLE - World Premiere - Spotlight Documentary - Acquisition

Directed by Sean Ono Lennon

Co-Directed by Brian C. Gonzalez

Synopsis: For more than 25 years, the avant-garde New York fashion collective threeASFOUR - Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil - have created clothing with uncompromising vision. Drawing inspiration from natural forms and pioneering techniques, they have continually pushed the boundaries of what fashion can be. Shaped by their childhood experiences dictated by conflict-Gabi with roots in Palestine, Adi with roots in Israel, and Angela with roots in Germany-the trio infuse their work with a shared philosophy of peace allowing diverse cultural perspectives to meet in creative dialogue.

IX XI - World Premiere - Spotlight Documentary - Acquisition

Directed by Sean Wilsey

Synopsis: With a quarter century's perspective, the documentary IX XI takes a new look at 9/11. The film tells a dozen personal stories through deeply intimate conversations with New Yorkers from multiple facets of the city. Each vividly recounts their own story at the instant of being pulled together by a world historical event. These interviews are complimented by previously unseen archival material, and film footage that evokes interviewees' internal states, and makes reference to the image bank we all draw from as a cinematic culture.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

ACT ONE - World Premiere - Spotlight Narrative - Acquisition

Directed & Written by Sophia Takal

Starring Ella Beatty, Ari Graynor, Nate Mann, Elizabeth Reaser, Sinclair Daniel, Robert Sean Leonard, Tavi Gevinson

Synopsis: Hannah Packer, an innocent and sheltered seventeen-year-old, lives for the stage. But when she's not cast in her high school play, her dreams of becoming an actress seem impossible. Until she discovers Act One Studios.

DEEPFAKE - World Premiere - Viewpoints - Acquisition

Directed & Written by Matt Eames

Starring Jessica DiGiovanni, Sophia Lucia Parola, Jocelyn Weisman

Synopsis: Reeling from a breakup and alienated by her social circle, Jane Kittering turns to the one place she can find solace: the Internet. It's there, in the depths of a doomscrolling binge, that she stumbles upon an app for a best-friend delivery service. She orders up Zoe, a real live human who quickly becomes a trusted confidant, therapist, and motivational speaker all rolled into one.

LUCY SCHULMAN - World Premiere - U.S. Narrative Competition - Acquisition

Directed & Written by Ellie Sachs

Starring Ellie Sachs, David Cross, Hasan Minhaj, Thomas Mann, Annabelle Attanasio, Sandrine Holt, Chelsea Frei, and Olivia Luccardi

Synopsis: Lucy Schulman has always taken the men in her life very seriously. Maybe too seriously. After a crushing breakup, Lucy moves back in with her eccentric single dad, played brilliantly by David Cross, and begins the messy, funny, deeply human work of rebuilding her life. Between bad dates, a dead-end job, and the loving antics of her father, Lucy slowly discovers that the hardest relationship to fix is the one with yourself.

PONDEROSA - World Premiere - Feature Narrative - Acquisition

Directed & Written by Rob Rice

Starring Jack Dylan Grazer, Bill Camp, Alexis Bledel

Synopsis: When the buffet where Zeke's mom works closes down, he's forced to entertain the wild advances of a rich regular who is weirdly and vehemently obsessed with becoming his father.

TV / SHORTS

ChikaBOOM! - World Premiere - Whoopi's Wonderful World of Animation - Acquisition

Directed & Written by c. Craig Patterson

Starring Yara Shahidi, Daveed Diggs, Natasha Lyonne, Roy Wood, Tika Sumpter

Synopsis: Chika Batstone is an aspiring young magician whose curiosity accidentally unleashes Kaboom, a chaotic magical creature, into the heart of New York City. With her world-famous magician father, The Amazin' Arnie, performing nearby, Chika must contain the mayhem before it's too late. Featuring the voice cast of Yara Shahidi, Daveed Diggs, Natasha Lyonne, Roy Wood Jr. and Tika Sumpter.

EVERY YEAR AFTER - World Premiere - Tribeca TV - Prime Video

Book Author Carley Fortune

Showrunner Amy B. Harris

Starring Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Michael Bradway, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen,

Joseph Chiu, Elisha Cuthbert

Synopsis: For six summers, Barry's Bay was a magical place full of firsts for Percy Fraser, including first love-and first heartbreak. Ten years later, an unexpected tragedy brings Percy back to Barry's Bay, where she has to face the people, memories, and mistakes she thought she'd left behind, especially the one boy who changed her life forever-Sam Florek.

GENERAL ADMISSION - World Premiere - Shorts: Love Fictionally - Acquisition

Directed by Kaily Morgan Smith

Starring Nina Dobrev, Cedric Yarbrough, Adam Shapiro, Sarah Baker, Henderson Wade, Bunny Gibson Klein, Geo Lee, Aris Alvarado, Connor Dugard, Kesia Brooke, Dan Hillaker, Alex Cassidy, Michael Merton, Marita De Lara, Jack Seavor McDonald

Synopsis: Determined to finally move on from her cheating, narcissistic ex, a woman arrives at a support group convinced this is the first step toward a healthier, more evolved version of herself. She promises she will be calm, measured, and just vulnerable enough to seem emotionally mature without revealing anything too embarrassing. She will absolutely not overshare... Within seconds, she overshares.

HOLO - World Premiere - Shorts: The Dark Web - Acquisition

Directed by Alexander DeSouza

Starring Shane West, Zelda Williams, Morgan Kohan, and Beth Hornby

Synopsis: When her abusive partner dies, Claire contacts Looking Glass, a company specializing in artificial encounters by means of an actor and facial technology to confront him and gain closure.

SWITCH - World Premiere - 2026 Indie TV Narrative Showcase - Acquisition

Directed by Isabelle Platt, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Jean Liu, & Jaki Bradley

Starring Pauline Chalamet, Coral Peña, Adam Shaukat, Benjamin Holtz, & Nikki Snipper

Synopsis: It's the classic boy meets girl, except girl meets girl...meets boy, then boy, then boy. Maxine's never been in a relationship. Lena's never been in a relationship with another woman. When Maxine asks her to be her girlfriend, Lena's all in with one concern: she doesn't see herself having sex with one person for the rest of her life. So they make a pact to find a man to have a threesome with. It'll be easy, right? Guys are so simple. Turns out it's not as simple as they think. With each uniquely crazy experience, they get closer to sealing the deal, but only if they can figure out what they really want - and how to find it with each other.

ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West features four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed impactful marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of film and television series, as well as a diverse roster of actors, filmmakers, recording artists, content creators, personalities, and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and streamers, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

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