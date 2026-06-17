INEO Tech Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF, currently trading as INEOD until early July 2026 due to the recent share consolidation) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces that further to its news releases dated May 4, 2026, and May 28, 2026, the Company closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of Shares (the "Share Offering"), issuing 15,000,000 Shares, at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Share Offering for working capital, inventory purchases, production requirements, customer deployment costs and general corporate purposes. The Shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Further to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2026, the Company has also issued an aggregate of 4,578,880 Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Debt Share to settle $457,888 in debt (the "Debt") owed to certain creditors (the "Debt Settlement"). Each of the Debt Shares is subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

An insider of the Company purchased 3,894,430 Shares in the Share Offering maintaining the insider's interest in the Company at approximately 19.9%. In addition, 1,116,000 Debt Shares were also issued to an insider as part of the Debt Settlement. Each transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 for each transaction pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, as each of the fair market value of the Shares subscribed for in the Share Offering, and the fair market value of the Shares issued to insiders in the Debt Settlement, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Share Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to eligible finders consisting of 120,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants") and $12,000 in cash. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Share Offering.

The securities of the Company have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental retail media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF).

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequently filed interim financial statements and MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investor@ineosolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-tech-corp.-announces-closing-of-private-placement-and-debt-settlement-1178375