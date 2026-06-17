Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Value Realization Competency. This specialization recognizes Reply as an AWS Partner that helps customers deliver measurable, post-sales business outcomes from their AWS investments.

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Reply achieves the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Value Realization Competency that recognizes an AWS Partner that helps customers deliver measurable, post-sales business outcomes from their AWS investments.

Achieving the AWS Business Value Realization Competency differentiates Reply as an AWS Partner that excels at helping customers define, measure, and achieve business outcomes from their cloud and AI investments. It signals to customers that a Partner has the commitment, trained and certified teams, and a proven track record of delivering measurable outcomes, not just technical implementations. Reply helps organizations move beyond technical implementations by building Business Value Realization Plans that tie AWS workloads to specific business outcomes, guiding adoption through to measurable results. Reply brings this approach consistently across engagements, scaling customer success practices to deliver repeatable results.

The recognition reflects the contribution of Reply's companies specialized in AWS technologies including Storm Reply, Data Reply, Comsysto Reply and Sense Reply which support organizations in designing, implementing and operating cloud, data and AI solutions on AWS. Their work combines technical delivery, business alignment and outcome measurement, enabling customers to turn AWS-based transformation programs into scalable and measurable results.

Reply's approach to Business Value Realization is reflected in projects where AWS technologies are used not only to modernize IT environments, but also to create measurable impact on processes, operating models and customer experience. In the automotive sector, for example, Reply collaborated with BMW on a BI migration and modernization program based on Amazon QuickSight and Amazon Bedrock. The project used a GenAI-assisted approach to accelerate the migration from legacy BI environments to AWS-native analytics, reducing manual effort by more than 50% and achieving conversion accuracy of up to 90% in specific transformation scenarios.

This same value-oriented approach is applied across different industries, including education, media analytics and insurance, where Reply has supported customers in adopting AWS services to build AI-powered learning experiences, modernize data platforms and transform contact center operations. In these engagements, Reply combines AWS cloud, data and AI capabilities with structured measurement frameworks, enabling customers to track improvements such as faster processing times, increased operational scalability, reduced handling effort and more efficient service delivery.

"Achieving the AWS Business Value Realization Competency confirms Reply's ability to support customers in structuring cloud and AI programs around clear business priorities from the outset," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply. "Through the expertise of Reply teams, we help organizations define the right operating model, implement AWS-based solutions and establish the measurement frameworks needed to scale transformation programs with control and accountability."

The AWS Business Value Realization Competency further strengthens Reply's strategic collaboration with AWS and adds to a broader set of capabilities across cloud migration and modernization, data platforms, AI and Generative AI, managed services, security and governance. It reinforces Reply's ability to support organizations across the full AWS adoption journey, from strategy and architecture design to implementation, outcome measurement and continuous optimization.

For more information about Reply and AWS collaboration, please visit: www.reply.com/aws

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594



Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761