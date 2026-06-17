AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG Opens a New Chrome Metal Facility and Becomes the Sole US Producer

Amsterdam, 17 June 2026 - AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") announces the opening today of its chrome metal production facility in New Castle, Pennsylvania. With this $15 million investment and planned annual capacity of 6,500 tons, AMG Chrome is set to become the sole producer of chrome metal in the United States.

The new facility addresses a long-standing deficit in the U.S. critical materials supply chain as chrome metal is a key ingredient in advanced alloys, and demand is accelerating. It is essential to the nickel-chromium superalloys in jet engines such as the LEAP engine, to space-launch vehicles including rockets such as SpaceX's Starship, and to clean-energy systems such as solid oxide fuel cells. In establishing a significant US-based production facility, AMG is helping to secure a domestic source for this essential material.

Only three plants in the Western world produce chrome metal - two of them now AMG's, in the United Kingdom and the United States - with the rest in China and Russia. Until today, the United States imported 100% of its chrome metal, a supply-chain and national-security risk that places chrome metal among the most critical of materials.

AMG is already an established producer: through AMG Chrome, it has made chrome metal in Rotherham, United Kingdom, since 1938 with current capacity totaling 15,000 tons, supplying customers worldwide. New Castle extends that proven capability to the United States and marks the re-birth of domestic production, which the country lost when its last chrome metal plant closed in 2006.

"Chrome is now being recognized at a level commensurate with its strategic importance to modern manufacturing - a long-overdue acknowledgment of its essential contribution to the industry. Chrome metal enhances the performance, durability, and heat resistance of advanced alloys. And with our new high-purity chrome metal facility, AMG is onshoring the production of a material deemed critical for U.S. national security," said Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

Over the past several years, AMG Critical Materials has invested more than $400 million into its U.S. operations, including facilities which produce chrome, vanadium, and titanium. These investments reflect AMG's long-term commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and supporting critical material supply chains.

For more information on this facility and AMG's larger chrome operations, please visit AMG Chrome's website: https://amg-chrome.com/.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite and antimony.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V.

Thomas Swoboda

tswoboda@amg-nv.com

+49 176 1000 73 14

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

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