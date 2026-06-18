

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INF.L, INFMF.PK), a British events and publishing company, said in its latest trading update on Thursday that underlying revenue growth was 6.4 percent during the first five months of the year.



Within its Academic Markets division, Taylor & Francis delivered underlying revenue growth of 5.5 percent over the same period, driven by strong performances across Subscriptions, Open Research, and Advanced Learning. The business remains on track to achieve its full-year underlying revenue growth target of 4 percent.



Informa's B2B Live Events businesses, which include Informa Markets, Informa Connect, and Festivals, reported underlying revenue growth of 7.6 percent during the first five months of the year, reflecting continued strong demand across its events portfolio.



The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 earnings guidance, which predicts double-digit underlying growth in adjusted earnings per share. Looking ahead, Informa also expects further strong growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2027.



On the LSE, INF.L ended Wednesday's trading at 840.40 pence, down 4.20 pence or 0.50 percent.



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