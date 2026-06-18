

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.339 billion, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $2.198 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $18.718 billion from $17.727 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.339 Bln. vs. $2.198 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.80 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $18.718 Bln vs. $17.727 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 17.75 B To $ 18.4 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.78 To $ 13.90 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 %



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