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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:03
1,820 Euro
-1,36 % -0,025
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8052,06018:47
Actusnews Wire
18.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
133 Leser
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF AFONSO MOREIRA


Thursday, June 18, 2026


Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Afonso Moreira to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that could reach €33.6 million, including €4.1 million in add-ons, as well as a 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Having joined OL in the summer of 2025 from Sporting Portugal for €2 million, Afonso Moreira quickly established himself as one of the revelations of the season in Lyon colours. In his first full campaign at the highest level, the Portugal Under-21 international made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists.

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Afonso Moreira made a lasting impression at OL through his attitude and personal qualities, leaving the memory of a player who was highly appreciated within the squad. Everyone at Olympique Lyonnais wishes him every success in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

Michele Kang, President of Olympique Lyonnais: "Thank you to Afonso for the season we have shared together. I am grateful to have met someone so devoted to his club, someone capable of bringing us joy every time he touched a football. Afonso will forever remain in our hearts, having left his mark on this rebuilding season for Olympique Lyonnais. We wish him every success in this new chapter of his career."



EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - compartiment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs
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