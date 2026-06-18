EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF AFONSO MOREIRA

Thursday, June 18, 2026
Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Afonso Moreira to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that could reach €33.6 million, including €4.1 million in add-ons, as well as a 10% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.
Having joined OL in the summer of 2025 from Sporting Portugal for €2 million, Afonso Moreira quickly established himself as one of the revelations of the season in Lyon colours. In his first full campaign at the highest level, the Portugal Under-21 international made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists.
Beyond his performances on the pitch, Afonso Moreira made a lasting impression at OL through his attitude and personal qualities, leaving the memory of a player who was highly appreciated within the squad. Everyone at Olympique Lyonnais wishes him every success in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.
Michele Kang, President of Olympique Lyonnais: "Thank you to Afonso for the season we have shared together. I am grateful to have met someone so devoted to his club, someone capable of bringing us joy every time he touched a football. Afonso will forever remain in our hearts, having left his mark on this rebuilding season for Olympique Lyonnais. We wish him every success in this new chapter of his career."
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