DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 19-Jun-2026 / 10:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Fuller, Smtih & Turner P.L.C. shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights x Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Dunarden Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Winchester, England 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 3/10/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/6/2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.15% 0.00% 3.15% 979,165 or reached Position of previous notification (if - - - applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 979,165 SUBTOTAL 8. A 979,165 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Exercise/ the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Conversion % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an x interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Name xv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold Vestra Nominees Ltd 3.15% 0.00% 3.15% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Moved above 3% as consequence of change in the issuer's total voting rights. Place of completion London Date of completion 18/06/2026

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: HOL TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 432597 EQS News ID: 2350022 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 19, 2026 05:47 ET (09:47 GMT)