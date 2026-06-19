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WKN: A0B6PD | ISIN: CA1520061021 | Ticker-Symbol: GOU
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 19:16
14,270 Euro
+0,96 % +0,135
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CENTERRA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CENTERRA GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,12514,17011:52
14,04014,22519.06.
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CENTERRA GOLD
CENTERRA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTERRA GOLD INC14,270+0,96 %
KENORLAND MINERALS LTD1,340+0,75 %
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO LTD47,520+1,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.