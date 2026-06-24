Sovereignty goals, supply chain pressures and AI-driven operations are accelerating demand for end-to-end semiconductor partnerships, ISG Provider Lens report says

Semiconductor enterprises in Europe are seeking partners that can deliver integrated capabilities across the semiconductor lifecycle as they pursue greater resilience, efficiency and regional alignment, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Semiconductor Industry Services and Solutions report for Europe finds that public investments and regulatory frameworks are reshaping the region's semiconductor landscape. At the same time, advances in AI, edge computing and next-generation connectivity are increasing design complexity and placing greater demands on manufacturing and supply chain operations.

"As semiconductor technologies become more complex, enterprises are looking beyond individual capabilities and focusing on execution throughout product lifecycles," said Andreas Fahr, managing director, DACH and Netherlands, at ISG. "Providers that can align engineering excellence with operational objectives are gaining attention in the market."

European semiconductor enterprises are adapting to rising design complexity as advances in AI, edge computing and next-generation connectivity accelerate innovation cycles. They are increasingly seeking stronger coordination of design, validation and manufacturing functions to improve efficiency and reduce execution risk. Buyers are also placing greater emphasis on integrated toolchains and delivery models that support continuity across the semiconductor lifecycle. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as organizations pursue faster innovation.

Semiconductor companies in the region are investing in smart factories, digital twins and predictive process controls to strengthen operational resilience and improve production outcomes. They are also redesigning sourcing strategies to reduce exposure to geopolitical risks and supply disruptions. Control tower capabilities, supplier collaboration platforms and real-time visibility across multi-tier supply networks are becoming increasingly important requirements.

European semiconductor companies are accelerating adoption of AI in areas such as yield optimization, predictive maintenance and verification while maintaining strong governance requirements. Organizations increasingly expect AI-enabled workflows to be explainable, auditable and supported by human oversight. They are also balancing innovation objectives with sustainability commitments and regulatory obligations that increasingly influence technology investment decisions and provider selection, ISG says.

"European semiconductor enterprises are under increasing pressure to accelerate innovation while meeting demanding regulatory and sustainability expectations," said Sneha Jayanth, ISG lead analyst and lead author of the report. "Organizations are placing greater value on providers that can embed these requirements into delivery models rather than treating them as separate objectives."

The report also explores other trends affecting Europe's semiconductor sector, including growing demand for localized manufacturing support and the limited availability of advanced semiconductor engineering talent.

For more insights into semiconductor industry-related challenges faced by enterprises in Europe, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 47 providers across four quadrants: Design, Test and Verification Services; Manufacturing and Engineering Services; Supply Chain and Procurement Services; and Technology Transformation and Consulting.

It names Accenture, Capgemini, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. Deloitte is named as a Leader in three quadrants, and LTTS is named as a Leader in two quadrants. The report names Cyient, EY, Genpact, LTM, NTT DATA and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Tech Mahindra is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. The report names eInfochips and Quest Global as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Semiconductor Industry Services and Solutions report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com