Smart Eye Announces Four New Driver Monitoring System Design Wins with Leading Global Car Manufacturer

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its world-leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology to four new car models. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 50 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS software for the automotive industry, will deliver its technology to four new car models by an existing customer.

The OEM customer is a leading global car manufacturer, being sourced through a global Tier-1 supplier. The OEM has previously sourced Smart Eye's software for implementation in several of its earlier car models and has now chosen to extend the sourcing to four new vehicles and several existing ones, where the use case is to support Level 2+ autonomous driving.

The new car models, including Smart Eye's technology, will go into production in 2028 and 2029, in Europe and in North America. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 50 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

"This upsell is as expected as it is welcome," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "It reflects the continued growth of our relationship with this global OEM, which is becoming one of our most important customers. As the European General Safety Regulation comes into force, we expect demand for driver monitoring systems to remain strong, supported by car manufacturers seeking high-quality DMS technology."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 376 design wins from 24 OEMs. The combined estimated order value on futures deliveries from current design wins is now larger than SEK 7.550 billion.