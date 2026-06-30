Medical Care Technologies Inc. Rolls Out Visually Stunning Super-Charged Version of Snapshot Recipes Mobile App

Photograph Your Open Refrigerator for Instant Personalized Recipes - Faster, More Beautiful and Built for Scale

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced a comprehensive redesign and upgrade to its flagship consumer wellness app, Snapshot Recipes, transforming it into a visually stunning, high-speed AI culinary powerhouse. Learn more about the app at https://snapshotrecipes.app.

The complete visual overhaul introduces a bold, artistic, and modern creative design that elevates the user experience with mouth-watering imagery, intuitive navigation, and immersive aesthetics. Paired with significantly faster recipe generation speeds and a massively expanded library spanning all major food and drink categories (appetizers, entrees, desserts, global cuisines, healthy options, cocktails, mocktails, and more), Snapshot Recipes is now more engaging and powerful than ever.

Game-Changing 'Open Fridge' Feature Takes Center Stage

Users simply take a photo of their open refrigerator (or pantry, groceries, leftovers, or any plated meal) and receive instant, personalized chef-quality recipes based on what they already have. Additional inputs include typing ingredients, describing cravings, or uploading photos/screenshots - delivering results in seconds.

To accelerate user growth and engagement, the Company has hired a full-time social media manager dedicated exclusively to Snapshot Recipes. Additionally, MDCE is actively meeting with top advertising agencies to launch a major digital marketing campaign focused on high-conversion strategies designed to drive clicks, downloads, and user acquisition at scale.

"This is more than a redesign - it's a strategic leap forward in consumer experience and go-to-market execution," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "With the breathtaking new artistic interface, faster AI performance, vast recipe library, dedicated social media leadership, and an upcoming high-impact digital marketing push, Snapshot Recipes is perfectly positioned to capture significant market share in the AI wellness and recipe space while delivering strong user growth and recurring revenue."

Key enhancements include:

Stunning New Artistic Visual Appeal - Cinematic, food-porn style design that makes every recipe irresistible.

Faster AI Recipe Generation - Near-instant results for seamless everyday use.

Massively Expanded Recipe Library - Broader coverage across 30+ global cuisines, beverages, and specialized dietary needs with full nutrition facts (calories, macros, micronutrients).

Smart Features - Intelligent cookbook organization, shareable grocery lists, and personalized recommendations.

Snapshot Recipes is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, currently offering a first month free promotion.

This update underscores MDCE's commitment to scalable consumer AI platforms that complement its broader portfolio in imaging, authentication, and digital services.

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an innovative AI-powered mobile app that turns photos of open refrigerators, groceries, ingredients or meals into personalized recipes across 30+ global cuisines. It features smart ingredient detection, complete nutrition information, an intelligent cookbook, and shareable grocery lists.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/ | https://www.snapshotrecipes.app

Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product development, marketing initiatives, future platform capabilities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-rolls-out-visually-stunn-1184383