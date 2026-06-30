Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies company, today announced that CEO Larry Powalisz recently sat down for a podcast interview with Dr. Lyday, a physician recognized as a champion for stem cell-based treatments.





Dr. Lyday and CEO Larry Powalisz Podcast

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During the conversation, Powalisz affectionately referred to Dr. Lyday as a "unicorn" - a rare and invaluable medical professional who actively researches while wholeheartedly believing in the therapeutic potential of stem cells for improving patient outcomes.

"It's incredibly hard to find doctors who are willing to do the research and truly believe in stem cells and their benefits for their patients," said Powalisz. "Dr. Lyday is one of those unicorns. These are the physicians who see the science, embrace the possibilities, and put patients first by exploring regenerative options that conventional medicine often overlooks. We need more doctors like her."

Dr. Lyday has built a reputation as a forward-thinking advocate for stem cell and regenerative therapies, integrating innovative approaches into clinical practice to help patients with a range of conditions such as mole and Lyme disease. The podcast episode explored the science behind stem cells and exosomes, real-world clinical applications, safety considerations, and the future of regenerative medicine - topics that directly align with Adia Med's mission and its flagship AdiaVita product line.

"These unicorn doctors are essential to advancing the field," Powalisz continued. "They bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and compassionate patient care. We're proud to shine a light on Dr. Lyday's work and continue partnering with and supporting physicians who share our vision for regenerative health."

The full podcast episode featuring Larry Powalisz and Dr. Lyday is now available on YouTube at this link:





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About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.