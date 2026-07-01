Medical Care Technologies Inc. Launches Infinite Auctions EPIC Summer 2026 Game Used Sports Auction - Bidding Opens Today

Star-Studded Lineup Featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony & Allen Iverson Headlines Premium Game-Worn Memorabilia Auction

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced the official opening of its Infinite Auctions Summer 2026 Game Used Flash Auction. Bidding is live today, July 1, 2026, and will run through Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM EST.

This high-profile auction showcases an exceptional collection of authentic game-used memorabilia from NBA legends, with all items rigorously authenticated by MDCE's subsidiary Real Game Used (RGU) at www.realgameused.com, the industry leader in photo-match authentication.

Standout lots include:

LeBron James April 12, 2014 Game Used Photo Matched Miami Heat Away Jersey (NBA/MeiGray LOA) - The night he completed his record-setting 10th 25/5/5 season.

Carmelo Anthony's Final Game as a New York Knick - Game Worn Home Jersey - MeiGray Photo Matched, April 12, 2017 vs. Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

Kobe Bryant 2001 NBA Finals Game 5 Photo Matched, Dual Signed Adidas "The Kobe 1" Sneakers - Matched to the series-clinching championship victory with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Allen Iverson Feb. 27, 2006 Game Used Photo Matched Signed Philadelphia 76ers Road Jersey(MeiGray/RGU LOA) - Rare! Only photo-matched jersey in this style and colorway.

The auction features 58 carefully curated lots of game-used jerseys, sneakers, and memorabilia. Collectors benefit from seamless bidding, proxy options, and trusted authentication through Real Game Used (RGU).

"This Summer 2026 Flash Auction brings together elite game-worn pieces from NBA legends, all authenticated by our subsidiary Real Game Used," said a spokesperson for Medical Care Technologies. "With ironclad photo-match verification and our fully integrated in-house platforms, Infinite Auctions delivers the transparency and confidence serious collectors and investors demand."

Auction Details:

Start: Tuesday, July 1, 2026 - Bidding Now Open

End: Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM EST

Auction Link: https://infiniteauctions.com/auctions

Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Medical Care Technologies Inc., offering collectors a fully integrated ecosystem for authentication and auction.

About Infinite Auctions InfiniteAuctions.com is a premier online platform specializing in high-value sports memorabilia auctions.

About Real Game Used RealGameUsed.com is the industry leader in photo-match authentication, providing collectors with trusted, fully digital submission and verification services.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives.

Contact Information

Infinite Auctions

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Email: info@infiniteauctions.com | info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-launches-infinite-auctio-1184997