BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- StablecoinX Inc. (USDE)- up 119% at $4.56
- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY)- up 44% at $4.11
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)- up 13% at $15.05
- FreeCast, Inc. (CAST)- up 11% at $5.41
- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU)- up 10% at $11.33
- Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT)- up 8% at $78.12
- Forward Industries, Inc. (FWDI)- up 7% at $5.03
- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (BGDE)- up 6% at $8.55
- U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG)- up 6% at $5.34
- Strategy Inc (MSTR)- up 5% at $98.62
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (LHAI)- down 30% at $1.90
- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) - down 21% at $4.03
- Franklin Covey Co. (FC) - down 17% at $20.58
- Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (QNCX)- down 16% at $13.75
- Nomadar Corp. (NOMA) - down 14% at $3.65
- Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) - down 11% at $3.42
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) - down 9% at $5.05
- Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY) - down 7% at $7.09
- Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - down 7% at $4.90
- Ouster, Inc. (OUST) - down 6% at $56.27
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