Medical Care Technologies Inc. Advances Beyond Original AI Vision Patent - Technology Has Evolved Faster Than Expected

Rapid Internal Innovation Renders U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935 Obsolete, Highlighting Exceptional Velocity in AI Development

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that it has elected not to proceed with its U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/854,935, originally filed in July 2025 for its AI Vision Technology. This decision reflects the Company's accelerated pace of innovation, as its current proprietary AI vision systems and software have advanced significantly beyond the original application.

Since filing the provisional patent in July 2025, MDCE's engineering teams have achieved substantial breakthroughs in computer vision algorithms, real-time image processing, model efficiency, and practical deployment across multiple platforms. These advancements have made the 2025 provisional application outdated, as the Company's live and beta technologies now deliver superior performance and capabilities.

"Our AI vision technology and software development has progressed at a speed that surpassed even our own expectations," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Instead of pursuing an application that no longer reflects our current state-of-the-art systems, we are fully focused on deploying and protecting our next-generation solutions that are already powering real-world products and delivering strong results. This demonstrates our agility and commitment to staying far ahead of the curve."

Key current implementations of MDCE's evolved AI Vision technology include:

Vision API Services now available through the corporate website for enterprise clients

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform, showing promising internal testing results

Advanced image recognition features integrated into Snapshot Recipes and RealGameUsed.com authentication workflows

This strategic decision underscores MDCE's dynamic development culture and focus on rapid commercialization of cutting-edge solutions rather than legacy filings. The Company continues to evaluate new intellectual property opportunities based on its latest innovations across AI imaging, digital wellness, and authentication technologies.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, digital wellness platforms, authentication technologies, and advanced software development initiatives. The Company is actively developing AI-assisted imaging and computer vision technologies designed to support emerging opportunities across digital health, preventative wellness, and consumer applications.

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding product development, intellectual property strategy, future platform capabilities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-advances-beyond-original-1184958