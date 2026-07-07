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WKN: BAY001 | ISIN: DE000BAY0017 | Ticker-Symbol: BAYN
Xetra
06.07.26 | 17:37
51,18 Euro
-4,09 % -2,18
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,9251,1006.07.
50,8050,9806.07.
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 06:06 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bayer Foundation Women Entrepreneurs Award: From AI Diagnostics to Circular Food Tech, 15 Women Are Transforming Health and Food Systems Worldwide

LEVERKUSEN, Germany and VIENNA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayer Foundation Women Entrepreneurs Award, powered by the Impact Hub Network, honours 15 women from Latin America, Africa, and Asia addressing critical challenges in global healthcare and food security.

Selected from 1,172 applicants across 124 countries, this year's winners are advancing innovations from digital health diagnostics and AI-powered health monitoring wearables to climate-resilient farming and circular food technologies- all designed for communities underserved by today's markets. The 15 winners represent Brazil, Colombia, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco, Indonesia, India, and Bhutan. Learn more about 2026 winners here: bayerfoundation-wea.com/2026

"These 15 women are already building solutions for better healthcare and food systems. Our role is to accelerate their journey to scale - connecting them to the capital, networks, and support they need to grow their impact faster."
- Chitkala Kalidas, Executive Director, Bayer Foundation

What's next for the 2026 cohort

This year's programme equips each winner with a €25,000 cash prize and a six-month accelerator focused on investor readiness - strengthening business fundamentals, sharpening impact metrics, and preparing for high-stakes investor moments. The goal: fund innovators and open doors to enterprise growth and global impact.

The cost of leaving women out

Women entrepreneurs are building solutions the world needs. Yet in 2024, they received just 2.3% of global venture capital. In MENA, just 1.2% in 2021 while in Asia, 2.4% in 2024. Bayer Foundation's own research found gender-based barriers to be the applicants' single biggest obstacle.

The economic cost is staggering: a BCG report found that equal investment in male- and female-founded enterprises could lift global GDP by 3-6%, adding $2.5-5 trillion to the world economy.

What happens when women entrepreneurs get funded?

Since 2021, the Award has given women-led health and food-security enterprises non-dilutive funding, network access, and a structured pathway to investor readiness - delivered with the Impact Hub Network, whose 130+ locations worldwide scout locally-rooted entrepreneurial solutions and provide mentorship that capital alone can't buy.

The results from the 2024 and 2025 winner cohorts make the case: the 30 women funded reached 5.4 million people with better healthcare, sequestered 6.2 million tonnes of CO2, and generated $8.2 million additional income into rural communities.

Those are the numbers that result when the right support reaches the right founders.

About Bayer Foundation
Bayer Foundation advances social innovation and science to achieve Health for All and Hunger for None. It supports impact entrepreneurs and scientists in health and food security, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

www.bayer-foundation.com

About Impact Hub Network
Impact Hub is a global network in 130+ locations, empowering 500,000+ Impact Makers to build inclusive and sustainable businesses for people and the planet.

www.impacthub.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004162/BFWEA_2026_Newswire_Image_7_July_2026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004163/Bayer_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bayer-foundation-women-entrepreneurs-award-from-ai-diagnostics-to-circular-food-tech-15-women-are-transforming-health-and-food-systems-worldwide-302818328.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.