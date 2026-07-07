Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors. Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.: Advancing Its Pt. Leamington Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") reviewed its exploration progress at the Pt. Leamington Project in central Newfoundland, including prospecting permits covering all 21 mineral licences across roughly 30,000 hectares, and systematic soil and rock sampling now underway over five regional target areas.

The article examines Visionary's exploration of five drill-ready regional targets first advanced more than two decades ago by a joint venture including Billiton, now BHP, and Rubicon Minerals, against the backdrop of a structural copper shortage tied to electric vehicles, power grids, and data centre demand.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/07/07/copper-and-gold-explorer-advancing-newfoundland-vms-district/

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. is advancing a robust portfolio of copper, gold, and critical metal deposits in prime Canadian mining districts. Their team has a proven track record in discovering and developing several significant base and precious metal deposits across North America.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304282

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.