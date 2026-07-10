Boards and regulators push enterprises to prove response readiness and operational impact as AI-enabled threats grow, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are turning cybersecurity into a core business discipline, adopting AI-supported detection, continuous assurance and automated evidence generation as threats and regulatory scrutiny intensify, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for the U.K. finds that organizations are moving from a security stance driven by compliance to one based on integrating resilience into all operations. Cybersecurity is becoming part of business continuity and enterprise risk management as generative AI expands the threat surface, supply chains become more exposed and board-level stakeholders demand proof of readiness.

"Cybersecurity leaders in the U.K. are increasingly expected to demonstrate resilience through measurable business outcomes," said Rakesh Parameshwara, director and head of BFSI for UK&I Nordics at ISG. "The focus is shifting from whether controls exist to whether they reduce exposure, shorten response times and support continuity."

U.K. enterprises are replacing static compliance checks with continuous assurance models that generate real-time evidence for regulators, insurers and internal risk teams. They increasingly expect dashboards and readiness scores that show how controls perform under operational stress. This shift is increasing demand for outcome-based provider contracts tied to reduced dwell time, faster response and resilience metrics.

AI-enabled attacks are changing detection and response requirements across hybrid environments. Enterprises in the U.K. are adopting AI-assisted operations to reduce analyst workloads and improve threat triage, while still requiring explainable models and human oversight. Transparent AI decision-making is changing from a competitive differentiator to a standard requirement in next-generation security operations centers (SOCs) and managed detection and response (MDR) environments.

Supply chain risk is emerging as a primary concern, requiring greater visibility into third-party and ecosystem dependencies. At the same time, the convergence of IT and operational technology is increasing exposure in critical infrastructure environments. Buyers are favoring providers with integrated platforms, U.K.-based SOCs and co-managed delivery models that preserve governance control while adding specialist capacity, ISG says.

"The market is moving toward security models that combine measurable risk reduction with strong local accountability," said Bhuvaneshwari Mohan, lead analyst at ISG and lead author of the report. "Providers that can integrate platforms, support sovereign operations and explain AI decisions are becoming more important to enterprise buyers."

The report also explores other trends affecting U.K. cybersecurity, including tool consolidation to reduce overlapping security stacks and growing preparation for post-quantum cryptography.

For more insights into the cybersecurity-related challenges faced by enterprises in the U.K., plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 67 providers across six quadrants: Strategic Security Services Large Accounts, Strategic Security Services Midmarket, Technical Security Services Large Accounts, Technical Security Services Midmarket, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services Large Accounts and Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services Midmarket.

It names Accenture, Bridewell, Capgemini, Claranet, Deloitte, EY, HCLTech, Hitachi Digital Services, IBM, Microland, NCC Group, NTT DATA, PwC, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. BT Business, Kroll and Orange Cyberdefense are named Leaders in two quadrants each. Atos, Computacenter, Getronics, Integrity360, KPMG and SCC are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, LevelBlue is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. Infosys and SCC are named Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, EY is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among Cybersecurity providers. EY earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from SCC.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260710009829/en/

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Laura Hupprich, ISG

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