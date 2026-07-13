

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), the Dutch auto manufacturer, Monday reported higher vehicle shipments for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.



Quarterly shipments grew by 10 percent to an estimated 1.6 million units from 1.45 million units of last year.



Growth was mainly driven by North America and Enlarged Europe, partially offset by lower volumes in the Middle East & Africa, largely due to the regional conflict.



In North America, Q2 shipments increased by approximately 122000 units, or 38 percent to 445000 units from 323000 units of previous year.



On Friday, STLA shares closed at $5.50, up 3.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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