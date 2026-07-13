

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced the return of Jeep Brand's iconic Wrangler Laredo nameplate, with the unveiling of the 2027 model, continuing its Twelve 4 Twelve series.



Inspired by the American Southwest, the Jeep Wrangler Laredo is shown with heritage colours, bold graphics, and bronze accents.



The model includes standard the Xtreme 35 Package with 35-inch tires and 1-inch lift, pairing authentic heritage with proven Trail Rated capability. It is available in both two-door and four-door configurations.



The company noted that orders for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Laredo will be open later this month with a starting MSRP of $1,995 over a Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package.



In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.73 percent down at $5.46, after closing Friday's regular trading 3.19 percent high.



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