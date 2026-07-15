

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF) reported mixed second-quarter production across its major commodities, as higher iron ore sales, alumina and lithium output were offset by lower copper and bauxite production. The miner maintained its full-year 2026 production guidance for all key commodities, while first-half copper equivalent production increased 3% from a year earlier.



On a consolidated basis, copper production fell 7% year-over-year to 213,000 tonnes in the second quarter.



Global iron ore production declined 1% from a year earlier to 87.1 million tonnes, while Pilbara iron ore production was flat at 83.5 million tonnes.



However, global iron ore sales increased 5% to 88.8 million tonnes and Pilbara iron ore sales rose 7% to 85.3 million tonnes.



Bauxite production decreased 3% year-over-year to 15.2 million tonnes. Alumina production climbed 10% to 2.0 million tonnes, while aluminium production was steady at 840,000 tonnes.



Lithium production continued to strengthen, with lithium carbonate equivalent output rising 20% year-over-year to 14,600 tonnes.



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