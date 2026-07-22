

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Mexican precious metals miner Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) on Tuesday reported lower second-quarter silver and gold production compared with a year earlier.



Total attributable silver production fell 12.6% year-over-year to 10.928 million ounces from 12.506 million ounces, reflecting lower volume of ore processed and the absence of Silverstream production.



Gold production declined 1.9% to 154,812 ounces from 157,735 ounces a year earlier.



Lead production increased 15.1% to 17,438 tonnes from 15,152 tonnes, while zinc production edged down 2.6% to 27,672 tonnes from 28,403 tonnes.



For the first half of 2026, total attributable silver production decreased 11.4% to 22.049 million ounces from 24.882 million ounces, while gold production fell 7.3% to 290,885 ounces from 313,840 ounces. Lead production rose 8.8% to 32,828 tonnes, and zinc production was broadly flat at 53,798 tonnes, up 0.3% from a year earlier.



The company reaffirmed its 2026 production outlook, forecasting attributable silver production of 42.0-46.5 million ounces, gold production of 500,000-550,000 ounces, lead production of 54,000-59,000 tonnes, and zinc production of 85,000-95,000 tonnes.



Fresnillo shares rose 4.44% to close at 2,566 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.



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