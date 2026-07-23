Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), a global alternative asset manager, today announces the final closing of the sixth vintage of its European Direct Lending strategy at €5.2 billion (excluding leverage), representing an increase of nearly 60% compared with its predecessor.

This closing marks another important milestone for Tikehau Capital's Credit platform and highlights the continued confidence of its investor base in the Group's longstanding investment approach across the European middle market.

The fund's investment period began in March 2024. Since then, the strategy has already completed 30 transactions and realised four exits generating double-digit returns, demonstrating the platform's ability to deploy capital selectively while delivering favourable outcomes.

To date, the fund is already 44% deployed across European companies with established business models and strong competitive positioning, reflecting both disciplined origination capabilities and a highly selective underwriting process. The portfolio has been constructed with a strong focus on diversification, with an average sector exposure of 10%. Initial leverage at entry was limited to 4.0x net debt to EBITDA and now stands at 3.5x, supported by the solid performance of the underlying portfolio companies.

The fund was supported by a broad and diversified institutional investor base, with the majority of commitments raised from investors outside Europe including 18% from North America and 28% from Asia and the Middle East.

Tikehau Capital continues to leverage its long-standing sourcing capabilities and sponsor relationships across Europe. Its private debt deal team, comprising 30 investment professionals, is actively pursuing opportunities in the European core mid-market segment, alongside tier-one private equity sponsors with whom the Group has built strong relationships over successive vintages.

Through this latest vintage, Tikehau Capital reaffirms its commitment to providing tailored financing solutions to high-quality European businesses, while maintaining a selective underwriting approach and a focus on capital preservation and portfolio diversification.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group managing €53.0 billion of assets (as of 31 March 2026). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: Credit, Real Assets, Private Equity, and Capital Markets Strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.1 billion as of 31 December 2025), Tikehau Capital invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (as of 31 March 2026) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

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Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 50 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com