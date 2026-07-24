Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling services agreement with Titan Drilling Ltd. ("Titan") to conduct the Company's fully funded inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned Clayton Ridge Gold Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Highlights:

Drilling expected to commence in the coming days on Clayton Ridge Gold Project, Nevada.

Adelayde is fully funded to aggressively advance multiple work programs across its portfolio through the second half of 2026, including gold in Nevada and antimony in New Brunswick.

Data results from the Company's Lake George Antimony Project are expected shortly.

Well positioned with two critical defense metals projects amid tightening supply, escalating geopolitical hostilities and rising global demand for secure North American sources.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "This drill program represents the Company's first drilling campaign on a project that we believe has been under-explored relative to its potential and is an important milestone for the Company. With a strong treasury, we are well positioned and funded to advance multiple exploration programs across our portfolio including the Lake George Antimony project where we expect data results back shortly. Our project portfolio includes both antimony and tungsten, providing us with exposure to two critical defense metals. With global supply chains facing continued disruption and geopolitical tensions increasing, secure North American sources of these strategic commodities are becoming increasingly important. We expect to be very active on multiple projects and look forward to providing updates as our exploration activities progress throughout the remainder of the year."





Clayton Ridge Gold Project

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Qualified Person for Mining Disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo., a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project; and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

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Adelayde Exploration Inc.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties such as the proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Adelayde. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Adelayde disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adelayde Exploration Inc.